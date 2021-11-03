New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today kept unchanged by oil marketing companies. This pause in the revision of fuel rates comes after prices were increased seven consecutive days. However, ahead of Diwali, petrol and diesel prices have already skyrocketed to all-time high.Also Read - Petrol Price Hiked Again, No Dhanteras Respite for Common Man. Latest Rates Here

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today

Petrol price in Delhi is at Rs 110.04 per litre, while diesel price remained at Rs 98.42 a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs 115.84 per litre while diesel remains at Rs 106.63 a litre, the highest among all metros.

Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 110.49 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 107.90 a litre. In Chennai, petrol price is Rs 106.66 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 102.59 a litre.

Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs 114.49 a litre and diesel rate is Rs 107.40 per litre. In Bengaluru, petrol price is Rs 113.93 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 104.50 a litre.

In Lucknow, petrol price is Rs 106.96 a litre and diesel rate is Rs 98.91 per litre. Petrol price in Bhopal is Rs 118.83 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 107.90 a litre.

Crude price was on a surge rising over three year high level of over USD 85 per barrel now as global demand remains firm while OPEC+ continues to move s lowly on increasing production. It has fallen a bit to around USD 84 a barrel after China released some oil from its reserve to address supply concerns.

Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 9 to 10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.