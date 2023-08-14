Home

Petrol, Diesel Prices on August 14: Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices across the country have remained the same for over a year after the last rate revision in May 2022. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on factors like local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and other considerations contribute to these variations. However, small cities witnessed revisions.

As per the daily price updates from oil marketing companies at 6 AM, major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai have seen no change in petrol and diesel prices, according to the Goodreturns website.

Petrol Price In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai

The petrol price in Delhi stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 a litre. In the similar manner, petrol was selling at Rs 106.31 a litre in Mumbai, while diesel was at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Noida, petrol price is available at Rs 106.14 per litre, while diesel at Rs 92.69 a litre. In Gurugram, petrol prices are available at Rs 97.18 per litre and diesel was at Rs 90.05 a litre.

Petrol Price In Kolkata, Chennai

In Kolkata, the price of petrol stood at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel is selling at Rs 92.76. In Chennai, the petrol price is available at Rs 102.63 a litre and diesel stood at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Petrol Price In Bhopal, Pune

However, petrol price touched as high as Rs 108.65 per litre in Bhopal, and diesel was at Rs 93.90 per litre. Petrol was selling at Rs 105.84 per litre in Pune and diesel was at Rs 92.36. In Patna as well, petrol was at Rs 107.24 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.04 a litre.

It should be noted that the crude oil prices on Monday were slashed after seven straight weeks of gains supported by tightening supply on OPEC+ output cuts, as concerns about China’s economic recovery and a stronger dollar weighed.

On the other hand, the brent crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $86.52 a barrel by 0033 GMT and the US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.95 a barrel, down 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent, according to news agency Reuters.

Moreover, the fuel prices have been slashed as the US dollar index extended gains on Monday after a slightly bigger increase in US producer prices in July lifted Treasury yields despite expectations that the US Federal Reserve is at the end of hiking interest rates.

Factors That Affect Fuel Prices In India

Crude Oil Price: Crude oil is the main factor that determines the fuel price in the country as it is the raw material that is used to produce petrol and diesel.

Exchange Rate Between Rupee And Dollar: Hence, India imports most of its crude oil, the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar also affects the price of petrol and diesel in the country.

Fuel Tax: The Central and state governments impose a number of taxes on petrol and diesel prices across the country and these taxes can vary from state to state. These taxes can also have a significant impact on the final price of petrol and diesel.

