New Delhi: The winter is likely to cool petrol and diesel prices across the country as the Central government has decided to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stockpile. The Narendra Modi government's decision is in tandem with major economies such as the US, China, Japan, and South Korea to bring down the international crude oil prices.

India’s First-Of-Its-Kind Move

This is the first time ever that India, which stores 5.33 million tonne or about 38 million barrels of crude oil in underground caverns at three locations on the east and west coast, is releasing stocks for such purposes.

Of this, about 5 million barrels will be released. The 5 million barrels almost equals to its daily oil consumption of 4.8 million barrels.

While the US stocks 727 million barrels, Japan holds 175 million barrels of crude and oil products as part of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

The US will release 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic petroleum reserves.

Impact of the Decision

Notably, India is the world’s third-largest oil consumer and importing nation and has been severely impacted by the relentless rise in international oil prices.

In 2021-22 till October India imported 118.5 million tonnes of crude oil for USD 61.1 Billion. In 2020-21, the import bill was USD 62.2 Billion for 196.5 million tonnes. In 2019-20, India imported 227 million tonnes of crude oil at a price of USD 101.4 billion, according to a Business Standard report.

India also believes that high prices are starting to produce unwanted inflation and undermine recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retail petrol and diesel prices shot up to record levels earlier this month before the government cut taxes, costing it Rs 60,000 crore in revenue this year.

While the quantity may not be large but the decision will have deeper implications for the global energy markets, experts were quoted as saying by Business Standard.

India’s Concern

India has built 1.33 million tonne of storage at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 1.5 million tonne at Mangaluru and 2.5 million tonne at Padur (both in Karnataka). “India strongly believes that the pricing of liquid hydrocarbons should be reasonable, responsible and be determined by market forces,” a government statement said. “India has repeatedly expressed concern at the supply of oil being artificially adjusted below demand levels by oil-producing countries, leading to rising prices and negative attendant consequences.” While the statement did not give the date for release, an official privy to the matter said the stock could be released as early as 7-10 days, as per a PTI report. The stocks will be sold to refineries of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), which are connected by pipeline to the strategic reserves.

