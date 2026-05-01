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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 01: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 01: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 01: What is Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru. Check the city-wise updates here.

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 1: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: X)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Latest Updates May 01: The retail prices of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG (14.2 kg cylinders) have remained unchanged, fully insulating domestic consumers from the recent increase in international fuel prices, the Indian Oil Corporation on Friday stated. The corporation added that the prices of bulk Diesel and ATF for international airline operations have been adjusted upward. At the same time, around 4% of petroleum products have seen a downward revision, reflecting the dynamic nature of global price movements.

Meanwhile, the Centre has revised export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the next fortnight beginning May 1. According to the Finance Ministry’s press release on Thursday, the petrol export duty remains nil. The rate of duty on exports of diesel will be Rs 23 per litre (SAED – Rs. 23; RIC – Nil). Further, the rate of duty on exports of ATF will be Rs 33 per litre (SAED only). The rate of duty on exports of Petrol continues to remain nil.

Also Read: Govt revises export duties on diesel, ATF from May 1; keeps excise duty on petrol unchanged

To recall our readers, Petrol is priced at Rs 94.77 a litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 87.67.

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What is the real reason for the international oil price spike?

International oil prices spiked after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, and Tehran’s sweeping retaliation that effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz. For the unversed, Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy arteries, linking the Persian Gulf to global markets and handling roughly a fifth of global oil trade along with significant volumes of liquefied natural gas. Meanwhile, the fuel prices throughout India have generally remained stable. After the Iran war, oil prices spiked from around USD 70 per barrel to USD 119 before seeing some correction. Renewed tensions have pushed Brent — the world’s most well-known crude oil benchmark — to USD 103-106 per barrel.

The retail prices of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG (14.2 kg cylinders) have remained unchanged, fully insulating domestic consumers from the recent increase in international fuel prices. No change in prices of domestic LPG (14.2 kg) for 33 crore domestic LPG consumers. No… — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

For example, both petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in many locations across the country.

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 01 stood at Rs 94.77 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 105.45 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 103.54. Talking about the petrol price, Chennai recorded a small increase of Rs 0.26 since yesterday to Rs 101.06. Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable decrease of Rs 0.27 to Rs 95.30, and Noida saw a marginal increase of Rs 0.03 to Rs 94.77. Meanwhile, prices remained unchanged in Bangalore to Rs 102.92.

Also Read: ‘No plan to hike fuel prices’: Modi government gives big relief to Indians amid raging West Asia tensions

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

New Delhi: Rs 94.77

Kolkata: Rs 105.41

Mumbai: Rs 103.54

Chennai: Rs 101.06

Gurgaon: Rs 95.30

Noida: Rs 94.77

Bangalore: Rs 102.92

Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.03

Chandigarh: Rs 94.30

Hyderabad: Rs 107.46

Jaipur: Rs 105.03

Lucknow: Rs 94.73

Patna: Rs 105.23

Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 107.48

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 01 stood at Rs 87.67 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 92.02 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 90.03. Talking about the diesel price, Chennai recorded a small increase of Rs 0.22 since yesterday to Rs 92.61. Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable decrease of Rs 0.26 to Rs 87.77, and Noida saw a marginal increase of Rs 0.08 to Rs 87.8. Meanwhile, prices remained unchanged in Bangalore to Rs 90.99.

New Delhi: Rs 87.67

Kolkata: Rs 92.02

Mumbai: Rs 90.03

Chennai: Rs 92.61

Gurgaon: Rs 87.77

Noida: Rs 87.89

Bangalore: Rs 90.99

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60

Chandigarh: Rs 82.45

Hyderabad: Rs 95.70

Jaipur: Rs 90.49

Lucknow: Rs 87.86

Patna: Rs 91.49

Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 96.48

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