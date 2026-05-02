Home

Business

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 02: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 02: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 02: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru.

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 2: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: X)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Latest Updates May 2: Petrol and Diesel price hike rumours are circulating across social media platforms. This has even raised concerns among the people. Some individuals have even started panic-buying petrol and diesel. However, the government on Friday has finally stated that the retail fuel prices will remain unchanged and the supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG continues to be stable, even as it takes multiple steps to manage disruptions arising from the evolving situation in West Asia.

Retail pump prices of Petrol and Diesel remained unchanged: Government makes key announcement

“Retail pump prices of Petrol, Diesel and domestic LPG (14.2 kg cylinders meant for regular household use) have been kept unchanged,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a release. The ministry even noted that oil marketing companies (OMCs) have undertaken a calibrated price revision aligned with prevailing international trends for a small set of products catering primarily to commercial, industrial and premium segments—such as Commercial LPG, including both bulk & packed LPG, bulk diesel and ATF for international operations—which constitute a relatively minor share of total consumption and are subject to routine market-linked adjustments.

Retail pump prices of Petrol, Diesel, and domestic LPG (14.2 kg cylinders meant for regular household use) have been kept unchanged.

Also Read: Govt revises export duties on diesel, ATF from May 1; keeps excise duty on petrol unchanged

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 2 stood at Rs 94.77 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 105.41 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 103.54. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 101.06 per litre. Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable increase of Rs 0.21 to Rs 95.51, and Noida saw a marginal increase of Rs 0.011 to Rs 94.88. Meanwhile, prices remained unchanged in Bangalore at Rs 102.92.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

New Delhi – Rs 94.77

Kolkata – Rs 105.41

Mumbai – Rs 103.54

Chennai – Rs 101.06

Gurgaon – Rs 95.51

Noida – Rs 94.88

Bangalore – Rs 102.92

Bhubaneswar – Rs 101.35

Chandigarh – Rs 94.30

Hyderabad – Rs 107.50

Jaipur – Rs 104.36

Lucknow – Rs 94.85

Patna – Rs 105.23

Thiruvananthapuram – Rs 107.33

Also Read: ‘No plan to hike fuel prices’: Modi government gives big relief to Indians amid raging West Asia tensions

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 2 stood at Rs 87.67 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 92.02 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 90.03. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 92.61 per litre. Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable increase of Rs 0.20 to Rs 87.97, and Noida saw a marginal increase of Rs 0.09 to Rs 87.98. Meanwhile, diesel prices remained unchanged in Bangalore at Rs 90.99.

New Delhi – Rs 87.67

Kolkata – Rs 92.02

Mumbai – Rs 90.03

Chennai – Rs 92.61

Gurgaon – Rs 87.97

Noida – Rs 87.98

Bangalore – Rs 90.99

Bhubaneswar – Rs 92.92

Chandigarh – Rs 82.45

Hyderabad – Rs 95.70

Jaipur – Rs 89.88

Lucknow – Rs 87.99

Patna – Rs 91.49

Thiruvananthapuram – Rs 96.21

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.