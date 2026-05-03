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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 03: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 03: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Fuel prices remains unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru. City-wise list inside.

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 03: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru(Photo Credit: IANS)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Latest Updates May 3: Petrol and Diesel price hike rumours have caused concern and stressed the common man. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday provided an update on the current fuel supply situation, outlining measures being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG in view of the evolving situation in West Asia.

According to the press release by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the government has ensured that 100% supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport). For commercial LPG, priority has been given to hospitals and educational institutions. Besides this, priority has also been given to pharma, steel, automobile, seed, agriculture, etc. In addition to this, the supply of 5 Kg FTL to migrant labour is also doubled based on the average. daily supply on March 2 and March 3, 2026, the Ministry added.

Also Read: Govt revises export duties on diesel, ATF from May 1; keeps excise duty on petrol unchanged

About 5.96 Lakh PNG connections gasified and infrastructure created for an additional 2.68 Lakh connections, along with about 6.66 Lakh customers registered for new connections since March 2026, the Ministry stated. Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Govt is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG.

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Retail pump prices of Petrol, Diesel, and domestic LPG (14.2 kg cylinders meant for regular household use) have been kept unchanged.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 3 stood at Rs 94.77 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 105.41 per litre. The petrol price in Mumbai also remained unchanged at Rs 103.54. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 100.84 per litre. Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a slight decrease of Rs 0.17 to Rs 95.48. The petrol price in Noida is Rs 94.90. Meanwhile, prices remained unchanged in Bangalore at Rs 102.92.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

New Delhi: Rs 94.77

Kolkata: Rs 105.41

Mumbai: Rs 103.54

Chennai: Rs 100.84

Gurgaon: Rs 95.48

Noida: Rs 94.90

Bangalore: Rs 102.92

Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.03

Chandigarh: Rs 94.30

Hyderabad: Rs 107.50

Jaipur: Rs 104.72

Lucknow: Rs 94.69

Patna: Rs 105.23

Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 107.49

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 02: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 3 stood at Rs 87.67 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 92.02 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 90.03. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 92.39 per litre. Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable decrease of Rs 0.16 to Rs 87.94, and Noida rates remained unchanged at Rs 88.01. Meanwhile, diesel prices remained unchanged in Bangalore at Rs 90.99.

New Delhi: Rs 87.67

Kolkata: Rs 92.02

Mumbai: Rs 90.03

Chennai: Rs 92.39

Gurgaon: Rs 87.94

Noida: Rs 88.01

Bangalore: Rs 90.99

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60

Chandigarh: Rs 82.45

Hyderabad: Rs 95.70

Jaipur: Rs 90.21

Lucknow: Rs 87.81

Patna: Rs 91.49

Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 96.48

International oil prices spiked after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, and Tehran’s sweeping retaliation that effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz.

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