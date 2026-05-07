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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 07: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 07: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 07: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 07: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru(Photo Credit: IANS)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Latest Updates May 7: Petrol and Diesel price hike rumours have increased the concerns among the citizens. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas provided an update on the current fuel supply situation, outlining measures being taken to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG in the context of the evolving situation in West Asia.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the Government has ensured that 100% supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport). For commercial LPG, priority has been given to hospitals and educational institutions. Besides this, priority has also been given to pharma, steel, automobile, seed, agriculture, etc. In addition to this, the supply of 5 Kg FTL to migrant labour is also doubled based on the average. daily supply on 2nd and 3rd March 2026.

Also Read: LPG PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Wednesday, stated, “Our imports are affected due to the West Asia crisis, whether it is LPG or crude or natural gas. But the Indian government is trying to ensure that domestic supply, domestic LPG consumers are provided with 100 per cent supply.”She added that “70 per cent of the commercial supply is being provided” even as authorities continue efforts to maintain stable fuel availability across the country.

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“The Government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas and prioritising sectors for supply. Alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been made available to ease pressure on LPG demand,” the Ministry in a press release stated.

Online LPG cylinder bookings increased to about 99% on industry basis yesterday. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to about 95% to prevent diversion. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer.

Also Read: Govt revises export duties on diesel, ATF from May 1; keeps excise duty on petrol unchanged

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 7 stood at Rs 94.77 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 105.45 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 100.90 per litre.

Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable decrease of Rs 0.14 to Rs 95.51, and Noida saw a marginal increase of Rs 0.02 to Rs 94.90. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 102.96.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

New Delhi – Rs 94.77

– Rs 94.77 Kolkata – Rs 105.45

– Rs 105.45 Mumbai – Rs 103.50

– Rs 103.50 Chennai – Rs 100.90

– Rs 100.90 Gurgaon – Rs 95.51

– Rs 95.51 Noida – Rs 94.90

– Rs 94.90 Bangalore – Rs 102.96

– Rs 102.96 Bhubaneswar – Rs 100.94

– Rs 100.94 Chandigarh – Rs 94.30

– Rs 94.30 Hyderabad – Rs 107.50

– Rs 107.50 Jaipur – Rs 104.48

– Rs 104.48 Lucknow – Rs 94.57

– Rs 94.57 Patna – Rs 105.74

– Rs 105.74 Thiruvananthapuram – Rs 107.40

Also Read: ‘No plan to hike fuel prices’: Modi government gives big relief to Indians amid raging West Asia tensions

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 7 stood at Rs 87.67 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 92.02 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 90.03.

In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 92.48 per litre. Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable decrease of Rs 0.13 to Rs 87.97, and Noida saw a slight increase of Rs 0.03 to Rs 88.01. Meanwhile, diesel prices remained unchanged in Bangalore at Rs 90.99.

New Delhi – Rs 87.67

– Rs 87.67 Kolkata – Rs 92.02

– Rs 92.02 Mumbai – Rs 90.03

– Rs 90.03 Chennai – Rs 92.48

– Rs 92.48 Gurgaon – Rs 87.97

– Rs 87.97 Noida – Rs 88.01

– Rs 88.01 Bangalore – Rs 90.99

– Rs 90.99 Bhubaneswar – Rs 92.52

– Rs 92.52 Chandigarh – Rs 82.45

– Rs 82.45 Hyderabad – Rs 95.70

– Rs 95.70 Jaipur – Rs 89.99

– Rs 89.99 Lucknow – Rs 87.67

– Rs 87.67 Patna – Rs 91.97

– Rs 91.97 Thiruvananthapuram – Rs 96.28

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