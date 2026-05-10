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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 10: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 10: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 10: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru.

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 10: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru(Photo Credit: File/IANS)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Latest Updates May 10: Petrol and Diesel price hike news have once again raised concerns among the citizens. In a press release issued on May 8 by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the government stated that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country. Regular Retail Prices for petrol and diesel are unchanged, and there is no price increase at PSU OMCs Retail Outlets.

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, about a Rs 700-1,000 crore loss per day. Rs 30,000 crore every month. India’s state oil companies are quietly absorbing a massive financial hit to keep petrol, diesel and LPG prices unchanged even as global energy markets face a turmoil that is bigger than all previous crises combined.

While countries from Japan to the United Kingdom have raised petrol and diesel prices by up to 30 per cent since the start of the West Asia conflict, fuel prices in India continue at two-year-old levels. In India, petrol prices remained Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67.

Also Read: Govt revises export duties on diesel, ATF from May 1; keeps excise duty on petrol unchanged

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 7 stood at Rs 94.77 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 105.45 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 101.06 per litre.

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Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable decrease of Rs 0.18 to Rs 95.30, and Noida saw a marginal decrease of Rs 0.16 to Rs 94.74. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 102.92.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

New Delhi – Rs 94.77

Kolkata – Rs 105.41

Mumbai – Rs 103.54

Chennai – Rs 101.06

Gurgaon – Rs 95.30

Noida – Rs 94.74

Bangalore – Rs 102.92

Bhubaneswar – Rs 100.94

Chandigarh – Rs 94.30

Hyderabad – Rs 107.50

Jaipur – Rs 105.03

Lucknow – Rs 94.73

Patna – Rs 105.54

Thiruvananthapuram – Rs 107.30

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 10 stood at Rs 87.67 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 92.02 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 90.03.

In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 92.61 per litre. Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable decrease of Rs 0.17 to Rs 87.77, and Noida saw a slight decrease of Rs 0.20 to Rs 87.81. Meanwhile, diesel prices remained unchanged in Bangalore at Rs 90.99.

New Delhi – Rs 87.67

Kolkata – Rs 92.02

Mumbai – Rs 90.03

Chennai – Rs 92.61

Gurgaon – Rs 87.77

Noida – Rs 87.81

Bangalore – Rs 90.99

Bhubaneswar – Rs 92.52

Chandigarh – Rs 82.45

Hyderabad – Rs 95.70

Jaipur – Rs 90.49

Lucknow – Rs 87.86

Patna – Rs 91.78

Thiruvananthapuram – Rs 96.18

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 07: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

The war disrupted India’s import of 40 per cent of crude oil (raw material for making petrol and diesel), 90 per cent cooking gas LPG and 65 per cent natural gas (used to generate electricity, make fertilizer, turned into CNG and piped to household kitchens for cooking), but state-owned oil companies have maintained uninterrupted fuel supplies with no rationing or shortage at any point in the last 10 weeks.

But this has come at a cost – Rs 30,000 crore under-recovery or loss every month for the three oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as reported by PTI.

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