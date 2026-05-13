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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 13: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 13: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 13: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 13: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Latest Updates May 13: Amid viral rumours over a possible fuel price hike, concerns among consumers have intensified regarding petrol and diesel rates across the country. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the government has handled the energy supply disruptions due to West Asia crisis by putting minimum burden on people and ramped up domestic production from 36,000 to 54,000 metric tons which is “mind-boggling”. While speaking at the CII Annual Summit, he said India’s oil companies are losing Rs 1,000 crore every day, and the under recovery is going to be Rs 1,98,000 crore.

Also Read: Govt revises export duties on diesel, ATF from May 1; keeps excise duty on petrol unchanged

He said India has 60 days of crude, 60 days of LNG, and 45 days of LPG, and there is no problem on the supply side.”If you look at the fiscal situation, if you look at the fact that my oil companies are losing Rs 1,000 crores every day, the under recovery is going to be Rs 1,98,000 crores. The losses are Rs 1 lakh crore, if you look at the quarter. In that context, how long can you keep it like this? Where is the oil? It used to be around $64 or $65. It has gone up to $115 in that basket,” he said, news agency ANI reported.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 13 stood at Rs 94.77 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 105.41 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 100.84 per litre.

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Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable decrease of Rs 0.21 to Rs 95.30, and Noida saw a marginal decrease of Rs 0.22 to Rs 94.90. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 102.92.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

New Delhi – Rs 94.77

Kolkata – Rs 105.41

Mumbai – Rs 103.50

Chennai – Rs 100.84

Gurgaon – Rs 95.30

Noida – Rs 94.90

Bangalore – Rs 102.92

Bhubaneswar – Rs 101.19

Chandigarh – Rs 94.30

Hyderabad – Rs 107.46

Jaipur – Rs 104.94

Lucknow – Rs 94.69

Patna – Rs 105.23

Thiruvananthapuram – Rs 107.48

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 13 stood at Rs 87.67 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 92.02 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 90.03.

In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 92.39 per litre. Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable decrease of Rs 0.20 to Rs 87.77, and Noida saw a slight decrease of Rs 0.28 to Rs 88.01. Meanwhile, diesel prices remained unchanged in Bangalore at Rs 90.99.

New Delhi – Rs 87.67

Kolkata – Rs 92.02

Mumbai – Rs 90.03

Chennai – Rs 92.39

Gurgaon – Rs 87.77

Noida – Rs 88.01

Bangalore – Rs 90.99

Bhubaneswar – Rs 92.76

Chandigarh – Rs 82.45

Hyderabad – Rs 95.70

Jaipur – Rs 90.41

Lucknow – Rs 87.81

Patna – Rs 91.49

Thiruvananthapuram – Rs 96.38

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