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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 16: Petrol at Rs 97.77 in Delhi after fuel hike; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 16: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre on Friday for the first time in more than four years, as surging global crude prices following the Iran war forced state-run fuel retailers to pass on part of their mounting losses after months of holding rates steady through key state elections. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.77 a litre, while diesel will be priced at Rs 99.67. Diesel rose to Rs 90.67 from Rs 87.67. Rates vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.
What are the latest petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai after the hike?
Following the latest fuel price hike, petrol prices rose to Rs 97.77 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 108.74 in Kolkata, Rs 106.68 in Mumbai, and Rs 103.67 in Chennai. Meanwhile, diesel prices climbed to Rs 90.67 per litre in Delhi, Rs 95.13 in Kolkata, Rs 93.14 in Mumbai, and Rs 95.25 in Chennai, as per a news agency PTI report.
Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 15: Fuel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru
Global crude prices have surged more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliation disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.
Despite the surge, retail fuel rates were kept frozen at two-year-old rates as part of what the government said was an effort to shield price-sensitive consumers from higher global energy costs. But the opposition parties saw political motives behind the move as key states went to polls.
The increase in fuel prices followed the completion of elections and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expanding its influence after winning three of five states, including West Bengal.
What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?
In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 16 stood at Rs 97.77 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 108.74 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 106.68 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 103.67 per litre.
Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 98.42. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 97.97. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 106.17.
Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise
|City
|Petrol Price (per litre)
|New Delhi
|Rs 97.77
|Kolkata
|Rs 108.74
|Mumbai
|Rs 106.68
|Chennai
|Rs 103.67
|Gurgaon
|Rs 98.42
|Noida
|Rs 97.97
|Bangalore
|Rs 106.17
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 104.16
|Chandigarh
|Rs 97.27
|Hyderabad
|Rs 110.85
|Jaipur
|Rs 107.75
|Lucknow
|Rs 97.39
|Patna
|Rs 109.06
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 110.68
Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise
In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 16 stood at Rs 90.67 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 95.13 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 93.14. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 95.25 per litre. Among NCR cities, the Gurgaon diesel price is Rs 90.89. Noida diesel price is Rs 91.20. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 94.10.
Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai to be Rs…
|City
|Diesel Price (per litre)
|New Delhi
|Rs 90.67
|Kolkata
|Rs 95.13
|Mumbai
|Rs 93.14
|Chennai
|Rs 95.25
|Gurgaon
|Rs 90.89
|Noida
|Rs 91.20
|Bangalore
|Rs 94.10
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 95.71
|Chandigarh
|Rs 85.25
|Hyderabad
|Rs 98.96
|Jaipur
|Rs 93.03
|Lucknow
|Rs 90.69
|Patna
|Rs 95.10
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 99.45
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