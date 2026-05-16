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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 16: Petrol at Rs 97.77 in Delhi after fuel hike; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 16: Petrol at Rs 97.77 in Delhi after fuel hike; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 16: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Amritsar: People refuel their vehicles at a petrol pump, in Amritsar, Friday, May 15, 2026.(Photo Credit: PTI)

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre on Friday for the first time in more than four years, as surging global crude prices following the Iran war forced state-run fuel retailers to pass on part of their mounting losses after months of holding rates steady through key state elections. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.77 a litre, while diesel will be priced at Rs 99.67. Diesel rose to Rs 90.67 from Rs 87.67. Rates vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.

What are the latest petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai after the hike?

Following the latest fuel price hike, petrol prices rose to Rs 97.77 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 108.74 in Kolkata, Rs 106.68 in Mumbai, and Rs 103.67 in Chennai. Meanwhile, diesel prices climbed to Rs 90.67 per litre in Delhi, Rs 95.13 in Kolkata, Rs 93.14 in Mumbai, and Rs 95.25 in Chennai, as per a news agency PTI report.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 15: Fuel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Global crude prices have surged more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliation disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.

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Despite the surge, retail fuel rates were kept frozen at two-year-old rates as part of what the government said was an effort to shield price-sensitive consumers from higher global energy costs. But the opposition parties saw political motives behind the move as key states went to polls.

The increase in fuel prices followed the completion of elections and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expanding its influence after winning three of five states, including West Bengal.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 16 stood at Rs 97.77 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 108.74 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 106.68 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 103.67 per litre.

Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 98.42. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 97.97. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 106.17.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (per litre) New Delhi Rs 97.77 Kolkata Rs 108.74 Mumbai Rs 106.68 Chennai Rs 103.67 Gurgaon Rs 98.42 Noida Rs 97.97 Bangalore Rs 106.17 Bhubaneswar Rs 104.16 Chandigarh Rs 97.27 Hyderabad Rs 110.85 Jaipur Rs 107.75 Lucknow Rs 97.39 Patna Rs 109.06 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 110.68

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 16 stood at Rs 90.67 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 95.13 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 93.14. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 95.25 per litre. Among NCR cities, the Gurgaon diesel price is Rs 90.89. Noida diesel price is Rs 91.20. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 94.10.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai to be Rs…

City Diesel Price (per litre) New Delhi Rs 90.67 Kolkata Rs 95.13 Mumbai Rs 93.14 Chennai Rs 95.25 Gurgaon Rs 90.89 Noida Rs 91.20 Bangalore Rs 94.10 Bhubaneswar Rs 95.71 Chandigarh Rs 85.25 Hyderabad Rs 98.96 Jaipur Rs 93.03 Lucknow Rs 90.69 Patna Rs 95.10 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 99.45

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