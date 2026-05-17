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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 17: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 17: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 17: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

A man pays for fuel at a petrol pump, in Amritsar, Friday. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each(PTI Photo)

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre on Friday for the first time in more than four years. The Centre has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday across the country.In New Delhi, the petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.This comes amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.The Brent oil prices have been at a record high in the wake of the US-Israel and Iran war, which began on February 28 this year.

What are the latest petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai after the hike?

As of May 17, petrol prices in New Delhi is Rs 97.77 per litre, Rs 108.70 in Kolkata, Rs 106.68 in Mumbai, and Rs 103.67 in Chennai.

Global crude prices have surged more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliation disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 17 stood at Rs 97.77 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 108.70 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 106.68 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 103.67 per litre.

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Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 98.47. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 97.76. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 106.17.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Price New Delhi Rs 97.77 Kolkata Rs 108.70 Mumbai Rs 106.68 Chennai Rs 103.67 Gurgaon Rs 98.47 Noida Rs 97.76 Bangalore Rs 106.17 Bhubaneswar Rs 104.57 Chandigarh Rs 97.27 Hyderabad Rs 110.89 Jaipur Rs 107.61 Lucknow Rs 97.72 Patna Rs 108.92 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 110.61

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 17 stood at Rs 90.67 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 95.13 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 93.14. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 95.25 per litre. Among NCR cities, the Gurgaon diesel price is Rs 90.94. Noida diesel price is Rs 90.99. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 94.10.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai to be Rs…

City Price New Delhi Rs 90.67 Kolkata Rs 95.13 Mumbai Rs 93.14 Chennai Rs 95.25 Gurgaon Rs 90.94 Noida Rs 90.99 Bangalore Rs 94.10 Bhubaneswar Rs 96.11 Chandigarh Rs 85.25 Hyderabad Rs 98.96 Jaipur Rs 92.90 Lucknow Rs 91.01 Patna Rs 94.97 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 99.38

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