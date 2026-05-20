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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 20: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 20: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 20: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

A man pays for fuel at a petrol pump, in Amritsar, Friday. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each(PTI Photo)

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday. This was the second increase in less than a week, as state-run fuel retailers moved to narrow mounting losses triggered by a sharp surge in global crude oil prices following the Iran conflict.

What are the latest petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai after the hike?

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre. The latest increase follows a Rs 3-per-litre hike on Friday – the first fuel price revision in more than four years.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai to be Rs…

Previously, the central government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15 across the country.In New Delhi, the petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.These hikes come amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.

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The increase in fuel prices followed the completion of elections and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expanding its influence after winning three of five states, including West Bengal.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 20 stood at Rs 98.64 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 109.70 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 107.59 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 104.92 per litre.

Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 99.38. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 98.46. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 107.16.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 15: Fuel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Price New Delhi Rs 98.64 Kolkata Rs 109.70 Mumbai Rs 107.59 Chennai Rs 104.92 Gurgaon Rs 99.38 Noida Rs 98.46 Bangalore Rs 107.16 Bhubaneswar Rs 105.12 Chandigarh Rs 98.12 Hyderabad Rs 111.88 Jaipur Rs 109.00 Lucknow Rs 98.42 Patna Rs 109.82 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 111.53

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 20 stood at Rs 91.58 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 96.07 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 94.08. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 96.54 per litre. Among NCR cities, the Gurgaon diesel price is Rs 91.88. Noida diesel price is Rs 91.74. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 95.04.

City Price New Delhi Rs 91.58 Kolkata Rs 96.07 Mumbai Rs 94.08 Chennai Rs 96.54 Gurgaon Rs 91.88 Noida Rs 91.74 Bangalore Rs 95.04 Bhubaneswar Rs 96.70 Chandigarh Rs 86.09 Hyderabad Rs 99.95 Jaipur Rs 94.22 Lucknow Rs 91.73 Patna Rs 95.86 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 100.30

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