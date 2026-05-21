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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 21: Fuel rates hiked or unchanged amid Delhi-NCR 3-Day cab, auto strike? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 21: Fuel rates hiked or unchanged amid Delhi-NCR 3-Day cab, auto strike? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 21: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 21: Fuel rates hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon (Photo Credit: PTI)

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, a second increase in less than a week. Rumours of a possible fuel shortage have also intensified amid rising tensions in the Middle East. However, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has dismissed reports of fuel shortages and supply disruptions across its retail network. Sharing a post on X on Wednesday, HPCL stated that reports regarding fuel shortages and supply disruptions are “misleading” and “do not reflect the actual situation”.

Is India facing a fuel shortage?

Taking to X, the company wrote, “HPCL wishes to clarify that reports regarding fuel shortages and supply disruptions are misleading and do not reflect the actual situation. Fuel supply at HPCL’s retail outlets is completely normal, with regular replenishment and uninterrupted operations being ensured. The temporary increase in customer numbers and queues at some locations is primarily due to the seasonal demand surge during the month of May. Additionally, many customers are preferring HPCL retail outlets because fuel is being sold at relatively higher prices at some private retail outlets.”

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai to be Rs…

HPCL यह स्पष्ट करना चाहता है कि ईंधन की कमी एवं आपूर्ति बाधित होने संबंधी रिपोर्टें भ्रामक हैं और वास्तविक स्थिति को प्रतिबिंबित नहीं करती हैं। HPCL के रिटेल आउटलेट्स पर ईंधन आपूर्ति पूरी तरह सामान्य है तथा नियमित रीप्लेनिशमेंट और निर्बाध संचालन सुनिश्चित किया जा रहा है। कुछ… — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) May 20, 2026

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What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 21 stood at Rs 98.64 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 109.70 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 107.55 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 104.57 per litre.

Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 99.38. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 98.65. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 107.16. It is to be noted that the transport unions operating across Delhi-NCR have called for a three-day shutdown from May 21 to May 23, disrupting cab, auto-rickshaw and other facilities.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Price New Delhi Rs 98.64 Kolkata Rs 109.70 Mumbai Rs 107.55 Chennai Rs 104.57 Gurgaon Rs 99.38 Noida Rs 98.65 Bangalore Rs 107.16 Bhubaneswar Rs 105.33 Chandigarh Rs 98.10 Hyderabad Rs 111.84 Jaipur Rs 108.70 Lucknow Rs 98.40 Patna Rs 109.51 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 111.70

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 21 stood at Rs 91.58 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 96.07 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 94.08. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 96.21 per litre, a decrease of Rs 0.33. Among NCR cities, the Gurgaon diesel price is Rs 92.01. Noida diesel price is Rs 92.21, an increase of Rs 0.47. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 95.04.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 20: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

City Price New Delhi Rs 91.58 Kolkata Rs 96.07 Mumbai Rs 94.08 Chennai Rs 96.21 Gurgaon Rs 92.01 Noida Rs 92.21 Bangalore Rs 95.04 Bhubaneswar Rs 96.68 Chandigarh Rs 86.09 Hyderabad Rs 99.95 Jaipur Rs 94.58 Lucknow Rs 91.73 Patna Rs 95.91 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 100.60

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