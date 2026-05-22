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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 22: Fuel rates hiked or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 22: Fuel rates hiked or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 22: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 22: Fuel rates hiked or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon(Photo Credit: PTI)

Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating due to the ongoing Iran conflict and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Tuesday, Petrol and diesel prices were raised by about 90 paise per litre, a second increase in less than a week. Rumours of a possible fuel shortage have also intensified amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

India’s leading state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL, on Thursday assured customers that petrol, diesel and LPG supplies remain stable across the country. They even urged the people not to rely on rumours or unverified social media messages regarding fuel shortages.

Sharing a post on X, Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said fuel distribution networks are functioning normally with adequate stock availability and regular replenishment.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai to be Rs…

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“IndianOil outlets across the nation continue to ensure adequate fuel availability, helping every journey move forward – without disruption,” reads the post on the Indian Oil Corporation’s account.

Is India facing a fuel shortage?

“Across cities, highways, and neighbourhoods, HPCL’s nationwide retail network continues to operate smoothly and remains fully prepared to serve consumers without interruption. With 25,000+ fuel stations active across the country, fuel availability remains steady and accessible. Please avoid panic buying and rely only on verified official communication,” reads a post published by the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Across cities, highways, and neighbourhoods, HPCL’s nationwide retail network continues to operate smoothly and remains fully prepared to serve consumers without interruption. With 25,000+ fuel stations active across the country, fuel availability remains steady and accessible.… pic.twitter.com/euvAASao3p — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) May 21, 2026

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 22 stood at Rs 98.64 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 109.66 per litre, a decrease of Rs 0.04. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 107.55 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 104.51 per litre.

Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 99.51. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 98.49. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 107.12. It is to be noted that the transport unions operating across Delhi-NCR have called for a three-day shutdown from May 21 to May 23, disrupting cab, auto-rickshaw and other facilities. This is the second day of the strike.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price New Delhi Rs 98.64 Kolkata Rs 109.66 Mumbai Rs 107.55 Chennai Rs 104.51 Gurgaon Rs 99.51 Noida Rs 98.49 Bangalore Rs 107.12 Bhubaneswar Rs 105.31 Chandigarh Rs 98.12 Hyderabad Rs 111.84 Jaipur Rs 108.81 Lucknow Rs 98.45 Patna Rs 109.89 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 111.71

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 22 stood at Rs 91.58 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 96.07 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 94.08. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 96.13 per litre, a decrease of Rs 0.08. Among NCR cities, the Gurgaon diesel price is Rs 91.81. Noida diesel price is Rs 92.11, a decrease of Rs 0.10. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 95.04.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 20: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

City Diesel Price New Delhi Rs 91.58 Kolkata Rs 96.07 Mumbai Rs 94.08 Chennai Rs 96.13 Gurgaon Rs 91.81 Noida Rs 92.11 Bangalore Rs 95.04 Bhubaneswar Rs 96.76 Chandigarh Rs 86.09 Hyderabad Rs 99.95 Jaipur Rs 94.05 Lucknow Rs 91.78 Patna Rs 95.58 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 100.60

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