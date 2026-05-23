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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 23: Amid Delhi-NCR taxi-auto strike, check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon; city-wise prices for Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and more

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 23: Amid Delhi-NCR taxi-auto strike, check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon; city-wise prices for Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and more

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 23: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon.

An employee counts currency notes at a fuel station, in Birbhum, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating due to the ongoing Iran conflict and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Rumours of a possible fuel shortage have also intensified amid rising tensions in the Middle East. It is to be noted that the transport unions operating across Delhi-NCR have called for a three-day shutdown from May 21 to May 23, disrupting cab, auto-rickshaw and other facilities. This is the second day of the strike. Saturday marks the third day. Diesel prices increased by 91 paise per litre and petrol by 87 paise per litre, according to news agency ANI, citing sources. This is the third increase in less than 10 days.

Taking to X, News agency ANI wrote,”As per sources, Diesel prices increased by 91 paise per litre and petrol by 87 paise per litre. Diesel in Delhi hiked to Rs 92.49 per litre, and Petrol hiked to Rs 99.51. RSP (Retail Selling Price) of four Metro cities for 19.05.26 are as follows: MS (petrol) prices Delhi 99.51 (+0.87) Kolkata 110.64 (+0.94) Mumbai 108.49 (+0.90) Chennai 105.31 (+0.82). ”

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai to be Rs…

Is India undergoing a fuel shortage?

“Across cities, highways, and neighbourhoods, HPCL’s nationwide retail network continues to operate smoothly and remains fully prepared to serve consumers without interruption. With 25,000+ fuel stations active across the country, fuel availability remains steady and accessible. Please avoid panic buying and rely only on verified official communication,” reads a post published by the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

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What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 23 stood at Rs 99.51 per litre with an increase of Rs 0.87, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 110.64 per litre, an increase of Rs 0.98. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 108.45 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 105.33 per litre.

Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 99.51. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 98.49. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 107.12. It is to be noted that the transport unions operating across Delhi-NCR have called for a three-day shutdown from May 21 to May 23, disrupting cab, auto-rickshaw and other facilities. This is the second day of the strike.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 22: Fuel rates hiked or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 100.37. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 99.70. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 108.09.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Price New Delhi Rs 99.51 Kolkata Rs 110.64 Mumbai Rs 108.45 Chennai Rs 105.33 Gurgaon Rs 100.37 Noida Rs 99.70 Bangalore Rs 108.09 Bhubaneswar Rs 106.18 Chandigarh Rs 98.97 Hyderabad Rs 112.81 Jaipur Rs 109.84 Lucknow Rs 99.31 Patna Rs 111.00 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 112.64

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 23 stood at Rs 92.49 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 97.02 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 95.02. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 97 per litre. Among NCR cities, the Gurgaon diesel price is Rs 92.93. Noida diesel price is Rs 93.03. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 95.99.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 20: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

City Price New Delhi Rs 92.49 Kolkata Rs 97.02 Mumbai Rs 95.02 Chennai Rs 97.00 Gurgaon Rs 92.93 Noida Rs 93.03 Bangalore Rs 95.99 Bhubaneswar Rs 97.80 Chandigarh Rs 86.94 Hyderabad Rs 100.94 Jaipur Rs 95.05 Lucknow Rs 92.70 Patna Rs 97.03 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 101.55

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