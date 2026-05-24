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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 24: Fuel rates hiked or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 24: Fuel rates hiked or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 24: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

A worker fills petrol into a motorcycle at a petrol pump, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 23, 2026.(PTI Photo)

Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating due to the ongoing Iran conflict and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Rumours of a possible fuel shortage have also intensified amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 87-91 paise per litre on Saturday, taking the cumulative increase in retail fuel rates to nearly Rs 5 a litre in under 10 days as state-owned firms passed on soaring international oil prices.

Alongside, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices were raised by Re 1 per kg, marking the third increase in recent days and taking the cumulative hike to Rs 4 per kg.”

Petrol price was increased by 87 paise in Delhi to Rs 99.51 per litre from Rs 98.64 earlier. Similarly, diesel price was hiked by 91 paise to Rs 92.49 a litre from Rs 91.58 previously. With the latest hike, petrol and diesel prices have risen to nearly Rs 5 a litre since the state-owned oil marketing companies on May 15 ended the hiatus in rate revision, stoking concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15 and 90 paise a litre on May 19.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 24 stood at Rs 99.51 per litre while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 110.61 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 108.45 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 105.38 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 100.16. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 99.51. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 108.09.

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Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 22: Fuel rates hiked or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Price New Delhi ₹99.51 Kolkata ₹110.61 Mumbai ₹108.45 Chennai ₹105.38 Gurgaon ₹100.16 Noida ₹99.51 Bangalore ₹108.09 Bhubaneswar ₹106.10 Chandigarh ₹98.95 Hyderabad ₹112.81 Jaipur ₹109.84 Lucknow ₹99.28 Patna ₹110.47 Thiruvananthapuram ₹112.64

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 23 stood at Rs 92.49 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 97.08 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 95.02. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 97.08 per litre. Among NCR cities, the Gurgaon diesel price is Rs 92.73. Noida diesel price is Rs 92.84. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 95.99.

City Price New Delhi ₹92.49 Kolkata ₹97.02 Mumbai ₹95.02 Chennai ₹97.08 Gurgaon ₹92.73 Noida ₹92.84 Bangalore ₹95.99 Bhubaneswar ₹97.73 Chandigarh ₹86.94 Hyderabad ₹100.94 Jaipur ₹95.05 Lucknow ₹92.64 Patna ₹96.53 Thiruvananthapuram ₹101.55

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 20: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

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