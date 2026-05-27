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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 27: Petrol crosses Rs 102 in Delhi; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 27: Petrol crosses Rs 102 in Delhi; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 27: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Consumers wait at a petrol station to refuel their vehicles, in Guwahati, Monday, May 25, 2026. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Petrol Prices: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating due to the ongoing Iran conflict and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Petrol prices were raised by Rs 2.61 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 on Monday, the fourth increase in less than two weeks that extended a delayed pass-through of soaring global crude oil costs triggered by the Iran conflict. The latest increase took cumulative hikes since May 15 to nearly Rs 7.5 per litre.

Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre. Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators.In Kolkata, petrol prices increased by Rs 2.87 to Rs 113.51 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 2.80 to Rs 99.82 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by Rs 2.72 and is now priced at Rs 111.21 per litre, whereas diesel climbed by Rs 2.81 to Rs 97.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.46 to Rs 107.77 per litre, and diesel increased by Rs 2.57 to Rs 99.55 per litre.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 27 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 108.20 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 108.20 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.77. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 101.92. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.89

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 22: Fuel rates hiked or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

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Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (per litre) New Delhi Rs 102.12 Kolkata Rs 113.47 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Chennai Rs 108.20 Gurgaon Rs 102.77 Noida Rs 101.92 Bangalore Rs 110.89 Bhubaneswar Rs 108.83 Chandigarh Rs 101.54 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Jaipur Rs 112.52 Lucknow Rs 102.04 Patna Rs 113.65 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 27 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.98 per litre. Among NCR cities, the Gurgaon diesel price is Rs 95.44. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.37. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.

City Diesel Price (per litre) New Delhi Rs 95.20 Kolkata Rs 99.82 Mumbai Rs 97.83 Chennai Rs 99.98 Gurgaon Rs 95.44 Noida Rs 95.37 Bangalore Rs 98.80 Bhubaneswar Rs 100.55 Chandigarh Rs 89.47 Hyderabad Rs 103.82 Jaipur Rs 97.65 Lucknow Rs 95.53 Patna Rs 99.65 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 104.41

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