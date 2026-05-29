Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 29: Petrol price crosses Rs 102 in Delhi; Check rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 29: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

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Consumers wait at a petrol station, in Amritsar, Punjab, Monday, May 25, 2026.(Photo Credit: PTI)

Petrol Prices Today May 29: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating due to the ongoing Iran conflict and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Wednesday, the government said the country has “more than adequate” supplies of petrol and diesel to meet all domestic demand, asserting that no supply shortage exists even as it warned against diversion of subsidised retail fuel into industrial use.

India, the world’s fourth-largest refining hub with 258.1 million tonnes of annual capacity across 22 refineries, produced sufficient fuel to meet domestic consumption of 243.2 million tonnes in FY26, while exporting 61.5 million tonnes of petroleum products, the oil ministry said in a statement.

Also Read: Prices of food and essential goods may go up as more than 17 lakh trucks go off the road due to rising diesel prices and freight charges

“Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, has been in continuous coordination with the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies, State Governments and industry bodies to ensure uninterrupted supply of Petrol & Diesel to all,” reads the press release published by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

The Ministry further said, “The Government has requested States/UTs to form special squads and take strict action against malpractice of bulk consumers and hoarders taking supplies meant for retail consumers, black marketing, unauthorised stocking and diversion of petroleum products under relevant provisions of EC Act and Control orders issued thereunder.”

Petrol and diesel prices have risen about Rs 7.5 per litre and CNG by Rs 6 a litre as a part of the increased cost of energy caused by the Iran war is passed on to consumers. Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark. As of May 29, the petrol price in New Delhi stands at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices is Rs 95.20 per litre. Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators. In Kolkata, petrol prices costs Rs 113.51 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is now priced at Rs 111.21 per litre.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 29 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.18 per litre.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 27: Petrol crosses Rs 102 in Delhi; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.85 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.77. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 101.96. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.89.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price New Delhi Rs 102.12 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Mumbai Rs 111.18 Chennai Rs 107.85 Gurgaon Rs 102.77 Noida Rs 101.96 Bangalore Rs 110.89 Bhubaneswar Rs 109.03 Chandigarh Rs 101.54 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Jaipur Rs 112.30 Lucknow Rs 102.04 Patna Rs 113.72 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 29 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.66 per litre. Among NCR cities, the Gurgaon diesel price is Rs 95.44. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.44. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.