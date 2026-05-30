Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 30: Fuel prices steady? Check Petrol, Diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Also Read: Prices of food and essential goods may go up as more than 17 lakh trucks go off the road due to rising diesel prices and freight charges

Petrol and diesel prices have risen about Rs 7.5 per litre and CNG by Rs 6 a litre as a part of the increased cost of energy caused by the Iran war is passed on to consumers. Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark. As of May 29, the petrol price in New Delhi stands at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices is Rs 95.20 per litre. Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators. In Kolkata, petrol prices costs Rs 113.51 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is now priced at Rs 111.21 per litre.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 29 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.51 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.18 per litre.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 27: Petrol crosses Rs 102 in Delhi; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.84 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.97. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.12. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.93.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (₹/Litre) Change New Delhi ₹102.12 0.00 Kolkata ₹113.51 0.00 Mumbai ₹111.18 0.00 Chennai ₹107.84 -0.01 Gurgaon ₹102.97 +0.20 Noida ₹102.12 +0.16 Bangalore ₹110.93 +0.04 Bhubaneswar ₹109.22 +0.19 Chandigarh ₹101.54 0.00 Hyderabad ₹115.73 +0.04 Jaipur ₹112.66 +0.36 Lucknow ₹101.89 -0.15 Patna ₹113.68 -0.04 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49 0.00

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 30 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.78 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.83. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.37. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.