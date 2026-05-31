Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 31: Fuel prices stable? Check Petrol, Diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 31: Check Petrol, Diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 31: Fuel prices stable? Check Petrol, Diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru(Photo Credit: PTI)

Petrol Prices Today May 31: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. The Government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas and prioritising sectors for supply.

According to the PTI report, the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association has warned of an indefinite strike by petrol pump operators across the state from June 1, if the state government fails to address their demands related to fuel pricing, supply shortages and administrative action against dealers. Reduction in VAT is also one of the main demands of the association which sent a letter to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday in which the association has sought immediate intervention of the CM and demanded a meeting with the government before June 1.

Also Read: Prices of food and essential goods may go up as more than 17 lakh trucks go off the road due to rising diesel prices and freight charges

Association president Rajendra Singh Bhati alleged that despite repeated letters and emails, no meeting had been convened at the level of principal secretary. “The biggest issue dealers are facing is disruption in petrol and diesel supply. Several petrol pumps in the state are running dry on a daily basis,” he said, PTI reported.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 31 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre.

In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.77 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.62. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.38. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.91.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (per litre) New Delhi Rs 102.12 Kolkata Rs 113.47 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Chennai Rs 107.77 Gurgaon Rs 102.62 Noida Rs 102.38 Bangalore Rs 110.91 Bhubaneswar Rs 108.97 Chandigarh Rs 101.51 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Jaipur Rs 112.98 Lucknow Rs 101.86 Patna Rs 113.70 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 115.39

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 31 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.58 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.30. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.85. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 30: Fuel prices steady? Check Petrol, Diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru