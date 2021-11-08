New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices today remained unchanged. Oil marketing companies have paused revision in fuel rates for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. This comes after big cuts in petrol and diesel prices owing to the reduction in taxes by the Central government and a number of states.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh, Sunil Gavaskar Rubbish Bharat Arun's 'Toss Excuse' For Team India's Early Exit From T20 WC

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today

Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 103.97 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 86.67 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel Rs 94.14 a litre.

Rates also remained static on Monday in Kolkata where the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 5.82 to Rs 104.67 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 11.77 to Rs 89.79 per litre.

Petrol price in Chennai is at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

In a good news, international benchmark global crude prices have dropped to around USD 82 per barrel now from a three-year high level of more than USD 85 a barrel just a few days back. If the price line holds, fuel prices in India could come down further and increases could be checked, according to an IANS report.

Before price cuts and pause, diesel prices have increased on 30 out of the last 44 days taking up its retail price by Rs 9.90 per litre in Delhi. Petrol prices have also risen 28 of the previous 40 days taking up its pump price by Rs 8.85 per litre. Since January 1, petrol and diesel prices have risen by more than Rs 26 a litre before the duty cuts, the IANS report says.