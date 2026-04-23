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Petrol, Diesel prices may rise by Rs 25–28 per litre after state elections? Check fuel rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel prices may rise by Rs 25–28 per litre after state elections? Check fuel rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 23: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 22: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today April 23: Owing to the conflict in Iran, crude oil prices have risen dramatically in the past month to approximately $120 per barrel, the highest price seen in four years. At present, crude oil is trading at approximately $100 per barrel. As of now, there is a sign of relief as the Government of India has not raised petrol or diesel prices. Meanwhile, this relief is not going to last forever, as reports citing Kotak Institutional Equities suggest that the fuel prices across India may increase between Rs 25 and Rs 28 per litre after the Assembly Elections.

Will Petrol, Diesel price increase by Rs 25 after the State Elections?

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, fuel prices across India could increase between Rs 25 and Rs 28 per litre after the assembly elections. Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu for 234 seats amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Meanwhile, polling is underway in West Bengal, where the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Read More: ‘Clearing Strait of Hormuz of mines could take six months’: Pentagon warns US lawmakers, flags impact on oil prices

Talking about the crude oil prices, the Iran conflict has led to serious disruptions in the shipping lanes of the Straits of Hormuz, creating a major global oil supply crisis. About 20% of the world’s crude oil passes through the Straits of Hormuz, and the disruption caused by the ongoing conflict has led to much tighter supplies and higher prices.

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Due to this, India’s import bill has increased. Despite a 13–15% decline in import volumes, the country’s daily crude import bill has risen by $190 to $210 million due to the sharp increase in prices.

At present, there has been no change in petrol and diesel prices in the country. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, this is increasing the losses of refining companies. Earlier, the government reduced excise duty by Rs 10 per litre. However, this move has provided only limited relief to the companies. As a consequence, fuel prices may be increased after the assembly elections. The final phase of voting is scheduled for April 29, after which petrol and diesel prices could be revised. In Delhi, petrol is currently priced at ₹94.77 per litre, while diesel is being sold at ₹87.67 per litre.

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