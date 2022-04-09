New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for three consecutive days with no change in rates on Saturday. Both petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 10 per litre on Wednesday. However, petrol price remained at record high in Mumbai at Rs 120.51, as per a price notification by state owned oil marketing companies.Also Read - CNG Price Hiked Again In Delhi By Rs 2.5 Per Kg; Here's How Much It Will Cost You From Today

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 105.41 per litre, while diesel rate is Rs 95.87 per litre to Rs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. Petrol price in Kolkata today was standing at Rs 115.08 per litre, and diesel prices are retailing at Rs 99.82 per litre in the West Bengal capital. In Chennai, one litre of petrol is priced at Rs 110.89, and diesel is retailing at Rs 100.98 for one litre.

Check Latest Fuel Rates Today

Delhi

Petrol – Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol – Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel – Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol – Rs 115.08 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.82 per litre

Chennai

Petrol – Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel – Rs 100.98 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol – Rs 109.78 per litre

Diesel – Rs 93.32 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol – Rs 118.07 per litre

Diesel – Rs 101.14 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol – Rs 111.25 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.81 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol – Rs 105.57 per litre

Diesel – Rs 91.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol – Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol – Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.61 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 117.52

Diesel – Rs 103.91 per

Rates across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Petrol price and diesel price were kept at a freeze from November 4 last year to March 22, after which it was hiked 14 times in 17 days. This came amid a major rise in global crude oil prices prompted by the Russia Ukraine war. India imports 85 per cent of its crude oil from other countries.