New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for three consecutive days with no change in rates on Saturday. Both petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 10 per litre on Wednesday. However, petrol price remained at record high in Mumbai at Rs 120.51, as per a price notification by state owned oil marketing companies.
Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 105.41 per litre, while diesel rate is Rs 95.87 per litre to Rs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. Petrol price in Kolkata today was standing at Rs 115.08 per litre, and diesel prices are retailing at Rs 99.82 per litre in the West Bengal capital. In Chennai, one litre of petrol is priced at Rs 110.89, and diesel is retailing at Rs 100.98 for one litre.
Check Latest Fuel Rates Today
Delhi
- Petrol – Rs 105.41 per litre
- Diesel – Rs 96.67 per litre
Mumbai
- Petrol – Rs 120.51 per litre
- Diesel – Rs 104.77 per litre
Kolkata
- Petrol – Rs 115.08 per litre
- Diesel – Rs 99.82 per litre
Chennai
- Petrol – Rs 110.89 per litre
- Diesel – Rs 100.98 per litre
Bhopal
- Petrol – Rs 109.78 per litre
- Diesel – Rs 93.32 per litre
Hyderabad
- Petrol – Rs 118.07 per litre
- Diesel – Rs 101.14 per litre
Bengaluru
- Petrol – Rs 111.25 per litre
- Diesel – Rs 94.81 per litre
Guwahati
- Petrol – Rs 105.57 per litre
- Diesel – Rs 91.36 per litre
Lucknow
- Petrol – Rs 105.25 per litre
- Diesel – Rs 96.83 per litre
Gandhinagar
- Petrol – Rs 105.29 per litre
- Diesel – Rs 99.61 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
- Petrol: Rs 117.52
- Diesel – Rs 103.91 per
Rates across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
Petrol price and diesel price were kept at a freeze from November 4 last year to March 22, after which it was hiked 14 times in 17 days. This came amid a major rise in global crude oil prices prompted by the Russia Ukraine war. India imports 85 per cent of its crude oil from other countries.