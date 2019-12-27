New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 6 paise and 15-16 paise, respectively, for the second consecutive day across major cities of the country on Friday. In Delhi, petrol prices rose to Rs 74.74 (6 paise increase) a litre as against Rs 74.68 on Thursday, while diesel price settled at Rs 67.24 per litre as compared to Rs 67.09 a litre on Thursday, as per data from Indian Oil Corporation website.

On Thursday, state-run oil marketing companies raised petrol and diesel prices by 5-6 paise and 10-11 paise, respectively, across the country. In Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 77.40 for a litre, and a litre of diesel costs Rs 69.66. In Chennai, the retail price of petrol price was increased by 6 paise to Rs 77.70 a litre, from Rs 77.64 recorded on Thursday Diesel costs Rs 71.09 a litre, 16 paise more than Thursday’s price. Similarly, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 80.40 a litre, 6 paise increase from yesterday’s rate of Rs 80.34 while diesel price climbed to Rs 70.55 a litre, 16 paise more than yesterday’s price of Rs 70.39 a litre.

In Gurugram, petrol is retailing at Rs 74.29 a litre, increase by 5 paise from Rs 74.24 a litre on Thursday. Diesel price in Gurugram went up from Rs 66.25 a litre on Thursday to Rs 66.38 on Friday The price of petrol in Noida rose by 5 paise to Rs 76.09 a litre while diesel was selling at Rs 67.56 a litre as against Rs 67.41 a litre yesterday.

The petrol rate in Hyderabad is Rs 79.53 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.37 per litre.