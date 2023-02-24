Top Recommended Stories

Petrol, Diesel Prices On Friday, 24 February: Check Latest Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai & More Cities

One litre of petrol in Chennai today costs Rs 102.58, while one litre of diesel in the city today costs Rs 94.19

Updated: February 24, 2023 8:07 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Ever since the Indian government rolled out the daily price revision mechanism for petrol and diesel in June 2017, oil marketing companies have been revising the rates every morning. Prior to this, the fuel prices were revised over a fortnight.

CHECK PETROL, DIESEL PRICES IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY, 24 FEBRUARY 2023

CityPetrol Price/LitreDiesel Price/Litre
DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
MumbaiRs 106.25Rs 94.22
BengaluruRs 101.96Rs 87.91
KolkataRs 105.97Rs 92.71
ChennaiRs 102.58Rs 94.19
VizagRs 110.45Rs 98.27
PatnaRs 107.35Rs 94.05
SuratRs 96.31Rs 92.06
GurgaonRs 97.2Rs 90.07
ChandigarhRs 96.19Rs 84.26

There may be slight variation in prices from outlet to outlet within a city. This data has been sourced from Fuel Price, an application from Skycap, that collects updates fuel prices in all major cities on a daily basis.

Published Date: February 24, 2023 8:06 AM IST

Updated Date: February 24, 2023 8:07 AM IST

