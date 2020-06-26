New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise for the 20th consecutive day. Following the fresh hike, Diesel is now priced at Rs 80.19 per litre in the national capital, higher by 17 paise over its Wednesday price when it surpassed the pump price of petrol in Delhi for the first time ever. Along with diesel, petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.13 per litre, increase by 0.21 paise. Also Read - Twitter Pins Down Amitabh Bachchan-Akshay Kumar-Anupam Kher as Old Jibes on Fuel Price Hike Resurface

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT). However, diesel is costlier than petrol only in the national capital where the state government had raised local sales tax or VAT on the fuel sharply last month. It costs less than petrol in other cities.

Notably, Fuel prices have been increasing since June 7 when oil companies began the daily price revision mechanism after a hiatus of 83 days during the lockdown. Prices of transportation fuel were last revised under the dynamic pricing policy on March 16 and there were few instances of price hike later only when the respective state governments hiked VAT or cess.