Petrol, Diesel Prices On Monday, 20 March 2023: Check Latest Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai & More Cities

One litre of petrol in Bengaluru today costs Rs 101.92 and one litre of diesel in the city today costs Rs 87.87.

New Delhi: Ever since the Indian government rolled out the daily price revision mechanism for petrol and diesel in June 2017, oil marketing companies have been revising the rates every morning. Prior to this, the fuel prices were revised over a fortnight.

CHECK PETROL, AND DIESEL PRICES IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY, 10 MARCH 2023 City Petrol Price/Litre Diesel Price/Litre Delhi Rs 96.76 Rs 89.66 Mumbai Rs 106.25 Rs 94.22 Bengaluru Rs 101.92 Rs 87.87 Kolkata Rs 106.01 Rs 92.74 Chennai Rs 102.62 Rs 94.22 Vizag Rs 110.46 Rs 98.25 Patna Rs 107.22 Rs 94.02 Surat Rs 96.27 Rs 92.04 Gurgaon Rs 97.17 Rs 90.03 Chandigarh Rs 96.18 Rs 84.87 There may be slight variation in prices from outlet to outlet within a city. This data has been sourced from Fuel Price, an application from Skycap, that collects updates fuel prices in all major cities on a daily basis.

