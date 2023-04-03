Petrol, Diesel Prices On Monday, April 3, 2023: Check Latest Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai & More Cities
One litre of petrol in Bengaluru today costs Rs 101.96 and one litre of diesel in the city today costs Rs 87.91.
New Delhi: The government of India rolled out daily price revision mechanism for petrol and diesel in June 2017. Ever since that, oil marketing companies have been revising the rates every morning. Prior to this move by the government, the fuel prices were revised over a fortnight.
CHECK PETROL, AND DIESEL PRICES IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY, 3 April 2023
|City
|Petrol Price/Litre
|Diesel Price/Litre
|Delhi
|Rs 96.72
|Rs 89.62
|Mumbai
|Rs 106.25
|Rs 94.22
|Bengaluru
|Rs 101.96
|Rs 87.91
|Kolkata
|Rs 105.97
|Rs 92.71
|Chennai
|Rs 102.58
|Rs 94.19
|Vizag
|Rs 110.45
|Rs 98.27
|Patna
|Rs 107.35
|Rs 94.05
|Surat
|Rs 96.31
|Rs 92.06
|Gurgaon
|Rs 97.2
|Rs 90.07
|Chandigarh
|Rs 96.21
|Rs 84.28
The prices of petrol and diesel in the country on Monday have remained unchanged for the 11th consecutive month ever since the last revision of fuel prices that happened in May 2022.
There may be slight variation in prices from outlet to outlet within a city. This data has been sourced from Fuel Price, an application from Skycap, that collects updates fuel prices in all major cities on a daily basis.
