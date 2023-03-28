Petrol, Diesel Prices On Tuesday, 28 March 2023: Check Latest Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai & More Cities
One litre of petrol in Kolkata today costs Rs 105.97 while one litre of diesel in the city today costs Rs 92.71.
New Delhi: Ever since the Indian government rolled out the daily price revision mechanism for petrol and diesel in June 2017, oil marketing companies have been revising the rates every morning. Prior to this, the fuel prices were revised over a fortnight.
CHECK PETROL, AND DIESEL PRICES IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY, 28 MARCH 2023
|City
|Petrol Price/Litre
|Diesel Price/Litre
|Delhi
|Rs 96.72
|Rs 89.62
|Mumbai
|Rs 106.25
|Rs 94.22
|Bengaluru
|Rs 101.96
|Rs 87.91
|Kolkata
|Rs 105.97
|Rs 92.71
|Chennai
|Rs 102.58
|Rs 94.19
|Vizag
|Rs 110.45
|Rs 98.27
|Patna
|Rs 107.35
|Rs 94.05
|Surat
|Rs 96.31
|Rs 92.06
|Gurgaon
|Rs 97.2
|Rs 90.07
|Chandigarh
|Rs 96.19
|Rs 84.26
There may be slight variation in prices from outlet to outlet within a city. This data has been sourced from Fuel Price, an application from Skycap, that collects updates fuel prices in all major cities on a daily basis.
