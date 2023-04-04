Home

Petrol, Diesel Prices On Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Check Latest Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai & More Cities

New Delhi: Fuel prices in the India have remain unchanged on Tuesday. One litre of petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 96.72 and one litre of diesel in the national capital today costs Rs 89.62. This is the 11th consecutive month that the fuel prices have remained unchanged. The last revision happened in May 2022.

CHECK PETROL, AND DIESEL PRICES IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY, 4 April 2023 City Petrol Price/Litre Diesel Price/Litre Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Mumbai Rs 106.25 Rs 94.22 Bengaluru Rs 101.96 Rs 87.91 Kolkata Rs 105.97 Rs 92.71 Chennai Rs 102.58 Rs 94.19 Vizag Rs 110.45 Rs 98.27 Patna Rs 107.35 Rs 94.05 Surat Rs 96.31 Rs 92.06 Gurgaon Rs 97.2 Rs 90.07 Chandigarh Rs 96.21 Rs 84.28 In June 2017, the government of India rolled out daily price revision mechanism for petrol and diesel. The oil marketing companies have been revising the rates every morning since that. The fuel prices were revised every fortnight prior to this daily price revision mechanism by the government. You may like to read

There may be slight variation in prices from outlet to outlet within a city. This data has been sourced from Fuel Price, an application from Skycap, that collects updates fuel prices in all major cities on a daily basis.

