Fuel price in Meghalaya: At a time when the petrol and diesel prices continue to rise, the Meghalaya government on Tuesday decided to reduce the fuel price by an additional Rs 5.4 in the State. Earlier, the state government had reduced the fuel price by Rs 2.

The announcement from the government comes a s a big relief for people who have been affected by the high fuel prices. Moreover, the diesel prices also saw a reduction by Rs 5.1. The new prices will come to effect from Tuesday.

"In addition to the previous rebate of Rs 2 per litre, the state government has decided to reduce the petrol price further by Rs 5.4 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.1 per litre to offer relief to consumers of Meghalaya with slight variations in other Districts," the chief minister said in a tweet.

In addition to the previous rebate of Rs. 2 per litre, Government has decided to reduce the petrol price further by Rs.5.4 per litre and diesel by Rs. 5.1 per litre to offer relief to consumers of #Meghalaya with slight variations in other Districts. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 16, 2021

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday following an ongoing strike by the owners and drivers of commercial vehicles.

State CM Conrad Sangma said that that the government has been collecting tax from petrol and diesel which has helped in generating revenue for the state.

“However inspite of state facing financial constraint, the government will reduce the VAT for petrol from 31.62 per cent or Rs 17.60 per litre to 20 per cent or Rs 15 per litre. The VAT on diesel has been reduced from 22.59 percent or Rs 12.50 per litre to 12 per cent or Rs 9 per litre,” Sangma said, while informing by reducing the VAT, the price of petrol in Shillong will come down from Rs 91.26 to Rs 85.86 per litre while the price of diesel will come down from Rs 84.23 to Rs 79.13 per litre,” he said.

After the state announced the price reduction, the petrol price in the state capital stood at Rs 85.86 per litre and diesel price at Rs 79.13 per litre.

On the other side, the petrol and diesel prices in Ri-Bhoi district were Rs 89.81 per litre and Rs 83.10 per litre on Monday.