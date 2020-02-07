New Delhi: Despite a recent reversal in crude oil rates, petrol and diesel prices continued to see a dip on Friday. Petrol prices were slashed by 21-22 paise a litre while the diesel price saw a reduction of 24-26 paise a litre across metro cities of India.

In the national capital, the petrol price dipped to Rs 72.68 a litre while diesel was being sold at Rs 72.68 a litre.

In Mumbai, people were buying petrol at Rs 78.34 a litre and diesel at 68.84.

Chennai registered a reduction of 22 paise of petrol, with the fuel being sold at 75.51 a litre. Diesel was being sold at Rs 69.37 a litre.

In Kolkata, the retail prices of petrol and diesel were at Rs 75.36 (21 paise less) a litre and Rs 68.04 (25 paise decrease) a litre respectively.

Note that the daily variations in the fuel prices in India are due to the fluctuating global crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate. Thus states across the country charges levies to adhere to the price differences. The fuel rates are revised by leading crude oil firms including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum at 6 AM every day.