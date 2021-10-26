New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today kept unchanged. The revision of fuel rates was paused for the second the straight day after prices were increased for the five consecutive days. The hike pushed the fuel rates to the highest-ever levels across the country. On Tuesday, petrol price in Delhi remained at Rs 107.59 a litre and diesel rate is at Rs 96.32 a litre. In Mumbai, where petrol price has reached Rs 113.47 per litre and diesel rate is at Rs 104.47 a litre, the highest among all metros, IANS reported quoting a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.Also Read - Dabur Apologises for 'Unintentionally Hurting People’s Sentiments', Pulls Out Karwa Chauth Ad Featuring Same-sex Couple After Minister Warns of 'Legal Action'

Petrol, Diesel Prices in India

In Chennai, petrol price is Rs 104.52 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 100.59. Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 108.11 a litre and diesel rate is Rs 99.43 per litre.

Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs 111.91 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 105.08 a litre. In Bengaluru, petrol price is Rs 111.34 per litre and diesel rate is at Rs 102.23 per litre.

The fuel prices remained static on October 18 and 19, but increased for a fifth straight day between October 20 to October 24. Prior to that, there was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hike

Diesel prices have now increased on 24 out of the last 31 days. Due to the sharp hike, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre mark across the country a few months earlier. Petrol rates were increased on 21 of the previous 27 days, as per an IANS report.

International benchmark Crude oil price has been on a surge rising over a three-year high level of over USD 86 per barrel. Since September 5, wthe price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August, the IANS report.