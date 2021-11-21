New Delhi: The Petrol and Diesel prices in India remained unchanged on Sunday, November 21. It is important to note that the fuel prices have seen change in last two weeks. According to the notification issued by the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), the prices of these auto fuels were kept constant for the 18th consecutive day.Also Read - Farm Laws Repeal: SKM to Hold Farmers' Mahapanchayat in Lucknow On Monday

The Petrol and Diesel prices witnessed a massive drop after the Modi government announced reduction in the excise duty on auto fuel at the beginning of this month giving huge respite to the middle-class people. The central government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on the eve of Diwali. Also Read - 'Mark My Words, Govt Will be Forced to Take Back Farm Laws': Rahul Gandhi's Old Prediction Video Goes Viral

Soon after the announced, several states announced cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices. With this, petrol price has come down under Rs 100 in most of the states in India. Also Read - Farm Laws: Farmer Leaders Welcome Govt's Decision to Repeal Laws on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Here are some of the key updates:

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is yet to announce the reduction in the VAT on Petrol and Diesel price With the Centre’s tax reduction, petrol price was cut to at Rs 103.97 in the national capital of Delhi and remained unchanged on Sunday. Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day, the highest among the metropolitan city. In Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Sunday stood at Rs 104.67. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre on the day. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Lucknow