New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices registered a hike for the 21st straight day on Saturday in the national capital. While petrol witnessed a hike of 25 paise per litre, diesel was up by 21 paise per litre.

After this latest hike, while a litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 80.38, a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 80.40. on Friday, petrol and diesel prices had witnessed a hike of 21 paise and 17 paise per litre.

In Mumbai, meanwhile, petrol will cost Rs 87.14 per litre and diesel Rs 78.71 per litre.

Noatbly, fuel prices have been increasing since June 7, when oil companies began the daily price revision mechanism after a hiatus of 83 days during the lockdown. Prices of transportation fuel were last revised under the dynamic pricing policy on March 16 and there were few instances of price hike later only when the respective state governments hiked VAT or cess.

While there has been a constant hike in diesel prices since June 7, there is only a single day when petrol prices did not get hiked: June 24.

As such, on June 24, for the first-time ever, diesel was priced more than petrol in Delhi. A litre of diesel, after today’s revision, costs 0.02 paise more than a litre of petrol.