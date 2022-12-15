Petrol, Diesel Prices Go Down In Bhubaneswar: Check Fuel Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Latest Update Today: Apart from Bhubaneswar, the prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack remained the same in the last 24 hours.

Check Fuel Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Latest Update Today: The petrol and diesel prices went down significantly in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The Petrol and Diesel prices were recorded at Rs 103.19/litre and Rs 94.76 litre on December 15, 2022. As compared to Wednesday, the petrol and diesel rates have dropped marginally on Thursday in the city.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, the prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack remained the same in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.54 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel price is recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre which is higher than yesterday.

On the other hand, the petrol prices in major cities on Wednesday were recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, Rs 102.73 in Chennai, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

The diesel price in Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata recorded diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai has increased and is recorded at Rs 94.33.

It should be noted that the petrol and diesel prices have been steady across metro cities on December 15, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Meanwhile, the oil prices were largely unchanged in early Asian trade on Thursday as traders weighed optimism over China’s demand outlook against the possibility of further interest rate hikes from global central banks.