Petrol and Diesel prices were cut for the second consecutive day. In a cheer for common man ahead of Holi 2021 amid rising fear of Covid pandemic, petrol price was slashed by 21 paise per liter and diesel price was cut by 20 paise per litre by the oil marketing companies (OMCs). This has come at a time as prices of global crude oil continue to weaken.

Petrol Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

After today's cut, you can buy one litre of petrol in Delhi at Rs 90.78, in Mumbai at Rs 97.19, in Kolkata Rs 90.98, in Chennai at 92.77, in Bengaluru at Rs 85.99, in Hyderabad at Rs 95.39, and in Jaipur at Rs 97.31.

Diesel Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Meanwhile, one litre of diesel will cost you Rs 81.20 in Delhi, Rs 88.20 in Mumbai, Rs 86.10 in Chennai, Rs 83.98 in Kolkata, Rs 85.99 in Bengaluru, and Rs 88.45 in Hyderabad.

Today’s petrol and diesel prices cut come after fuel prices were slashed on Wednesday for the first time in a year. While, petrol price was cut by 18 paise per litre, diesel rate went down by 17 paise a litre.

Prices which last month hit record highs including crossing Rs 100 mark in some places in Rajasthan, Maharasthra and Madhya Pradesh, had been on freeze since February-end when elections to five states including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala were announced.