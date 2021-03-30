Petrol prices and diesel rates today went down across India bringing relief for consumers. On Tuesday, petrol prices were slashed by 19-22 paise whereas the diesel prices were cut by 21-23 paise. Fuel prices were slashed for the second consecutive day in the week. Petrol and diesel prices skyrocketed in India but ahead of Assembly elections in five states, the fuel prices were slashed. Also Read - Petrol-Diesel Price Today 29th March 2021: Rates Unchanged on Holi, Check Prices in Metro Cities

Petrol price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Today

After the price cut, petrol price in Delhi today is Rs 90.56 per litre. If you are buying petrol in Mumbai, one litre will cost you Rs 96.98. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 92.58 per litre, and in Kolkata is Rs 90.77 per litre.

Diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Today

If you are buying one litre of diesel in Delhi, you need to pay Rs 80.87. Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 87.96 per litre, Rs 85.88 per litre in Chennai, and Rs 83.75 per litre in Kolkata.

Why Petrol, Diesel Prices are going down

The cut in Petrol, diesel prices came even as a slide in global crude oil prices has been reported. The fall in oil prices comes after a blockage at strategic Suez Canal spooked global Impex industry, while a massive wave of Covid-19 infections continued to impact large parts of Europe. Resultantly, global fears have resurfaced on the slowdown economic recovery due to this wave. At present, crude prices are reacting to the negative news flows. The Brent crude futures slipped to $63 levels a barrel on Monday. Similarly, the US crude traded lower. The WTI crude oil traded lower by 1.05 per cent at $59.92, while Brent is down by 0.78 per cent at $63.65 levels, according to an IANS report.