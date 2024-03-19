Home

Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs 15 In Lakshadweep: Check Fuel Prices In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Fuel price Latest News: Petrol in Noida is available at Rs 94.83 per litre and diesel is available at Rs 87.96 per litre.

Check Latest Petrol Diesel Prices Today

Petrol and Diesel Price Latest Update: After the Centre slashed the fuel prices last week, the petrol and diesel prices have dropped in several cities. petrol and diesel have become cheaper by Rs 15 in Lakshadweep after the latest announcement from the Centre. Various oil companies have reduced the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 from March 15. It should be noted that the latest fuel rates in India are released daily at 6 AM and you can check the new prices here in this article.

Notably, the prices of petrol and diesel are subject to determining factors such as freight charges, value-added tax (VAT), and local taxes, resulting in different rates across states.

Check City-Wise Petrol And Diesel Prices

Noida: Petrol is available at Rs 94.83 per litre and diesel is available at Rs 87.96 per litre.

Gurugram: Petrol is available at Rs 95.19 per litre and diesel is available at Rs 88.05 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol is available at Rs 94.65 per litre and diesel is available at Rs 87.76 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol is available at Rs 94.24 per litre and diesel is available at Rs 82.40 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol is available at Rs 104.88 per litre and diesel Rs 90.36 per Litre

Patna: Petrol is available at Rs 105.18 per Litre and diesel is available at Rs 92.04 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol is available at Rs 107.41 per litre and diesel is available at Rs 95.65 per litre.

Bengaluru: Petrol is available at Rs 99.84 per litre and diesel is available at Rs 85.93 per litre.

Check Fuel Prices in Major Metro Cities

After the Centre slashed the fuel prices, the petrol is available now at Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi, which was earlier Rs 96.72 per litre. The diesel price in Delhi is now Rs 87.62 per litre, which was earlier Rs 89.62 per liter.

Moreover, the fuel prices have become cheaper in Mumbai – petrol become Rs 104.21 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 103.94 in Kolkata and Rs 100.75 per in Chennai. In the similar manner, price of diesel has become Rs 92.15 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 90.76 in Kolkata and Rs 92.34 per litre in Chennai.

