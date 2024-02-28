Home

Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed in 4 States: Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol and Diesel prices reduced in some states like Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Whereas fuel prices have increased in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab & Andhra Pradesh.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On February 28, 2024: Fuel prices are revised every morning at 6 am in India. Oil marketing companies in the country have announced the latest rates of petrol and diesel.

In India, the pricing of petrol and diesel is subject to influences like freight charges, value-added tax (VAT), and local taxes, resulting in different rates across states.

In Noida, petrol price today is Rs 96.64 and diesel price per litre is Rs 89.82.

In Ghaziabad the price of diesel today is Rs 96.58 per liter and diesel is Rs 89.75 per liter.

In Lucknow, petrol price today is Rs 96.47 and diesel price per litre today is Rs 89.66

In Patna, petrol price today is Rs 107.24 and diesel price per litre today is Rs 94.04.

Petrol Diesel Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol Diesel Price Today In Mumbai

The price of petrol in Mumbai crossed Rs 100 mark, reaching Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel per litre is priced at Rs 94.27.

Delhi Diesel Price Today

As of February 28, the cost of diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre.

Delhi Petrol Price Today

As of February 28, the cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre.

Chennai Petrol Price Today

As of February 28, the cost of petrol in Chennai is 102.63 & price of diesel per litre is 94.24

Kolkata Petrol Price Today

As of February 28, the cost of petrol in Kolkata is 106.03 and cost of diesel per litre is 92.76

