Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel rates on Sunday hit a fresh all-time high as petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth consecutive day by 35 paise per litre. In the national capital Delhi, petrol and diesel were retailing at 107.59 per litre and Rs 96.32 per litre respectively, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.Also Read - No Alcohol And Drugs, No Public Criticism of Party: Congress' Requisites For New Members | Details Here

The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels. While petrol is above Rs 100-a-litre-mark in all major cities, diesel has crossed that level in more than a dozen states. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hit New All-time High After Fresh Hike. Check City-Wise Revised Rates

In Mumbai, petrol prices now cost Rs 113.46 per litre while diesel Rs 104.38 a litre, the highest among all metros. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes. Also Read - TMC MP Sushmita Dev's Convoy Vandalised in Tripura, Party Alleges BJP Behind Attack

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 107.59 96.32 Mumbai 113.46 104.38 Chennai 104.52 100.59 Kolkata 108.11 99.43

Following the continuous surge, petrol now costs 33 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is sold to airlines. ATF in Delhi costs Rs 79,020.16 per kilolitre or Rs 79 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Congress party will organise a massive agitation against the rise in petrol and diesel prices from November 14 till November 29. “We are going to have continuous agitation against rising petrol and diesel prices, massive campaigns from November 14 till November 29”, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said.

The protest will witness events like Padyatra being taken out by the Congress leaders in their respective areas.