New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country, the prices of petrol and diesel will also rise in Nagaland from Tuesday night as the state government has decided to levy COVID-19 cess on petroleum products.

Issuing a notification, additional chief secretary and finance commissioner Sentiyanger Imchen said that the diesel price in the state will be increased by Rs 5 per litre, and the prices of petrol by Rs 6 per litre as COVID-19 cess is being levied with effect from Tuesday.

"In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 3 of section 3A of the Nagaland (Sales of Petroleum and Petroleum Products including Motor Spirit and Lubricants) Taxation Act, 1967 (as amended), the Governor of Nagaland is pleased to notify that in addition to existing rate of tax and cess, the COVID-19 Cess shall be levied against Entry Serial Number 3 & 4 of Schedule II of the Act," the notification from the state government said. Imchen said that the notification shall come into force with effect from the midnight of April 28.

In another development, the Nagaland government on Saturday allowed partial relaxation in the opening of shops in residential complexes. The step was taken as the state is coronavirus-free now.

“In pursuance with the Ministry of Home Affairs order, all shops including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single brand malls outside the limits of municipalities and town councils will be permitted to carry on activities with immediate effect,” the notification from the state said.

The notification from the state government said that the shops will function with 50 per cent workers strength, while wearing of masks and social distancing will be mandatory.