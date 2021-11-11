New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today kept unchanged by oil marketing companies. The pause in revision of fuel rates is now on for the seventh consecutive day. While this has provided further relief to consumers, the recent developments in international oil market could put pressure on oil marketing companies, according to an IANS report.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: International Crude Oil Rate Drops From 3-Year High. Details Here

After softening, the global crude prices have again touched a three-year high level of over USD 85 per barrel now. The rise in US inventory has pushed down crude prices a bit but OPEC+ decision on only gradual increase in production in December could push up crude prices further. This could put pressure on oil companies to revise fuel prices upwards again, as per the IANS report.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today

Petrol price in Delhi is at Rs 103.97 a litre and diesel rate in the national capital is Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol continued to be priced at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel Rs 94.14 a litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is at Rs 104.67 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 89.79 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai also remained at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

Across the country as well, the price of fuel largely remained unchanged on Thursday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes, the IANS report says.

The excise duty cut by the Centre last week was the first such exercise since the onset of Covid pandemic. In fact, the government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May last year to mobilise additional resources for Covid relief measures, the IANS report says.

The excise duty was raised by Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020 and was standing high at Rs 31.8 on diesel and Rs 32.9 per litre on petrol before finally the centre decided on duty cut, as per the IANS report.

Before price cuts and pause, diesel prices have increased 30 out of the last 48 days. Petrol prices have also risen on 28 of the previous 44 days. Since January 1, petrol and diesel prices have risen by more than Rs 26 a litre before the duty cuts, the IANS report says.