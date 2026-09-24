Petrol, diesel prices to increase from October? How US midterm elections, Strait of Hormuz could affect crude oil prices – Report

Petrol, Diesel Prices: For now, people may not face higher fuel prices. According to government sources, petrol and diesel prices are unlikely to rise despite volatile crude oil prices.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/petrol-diesel-prices-to-increase-from-october-how-us-midterm-elections-strait-of-hormuz-could-affect-crude-oil-prices-report-8529519/ Copy

Petrol, diesel prices to increase from October? How US midterm elections, Strait of Hormuz could affect crude oil prices – Report | Image: AI

Petrol, Diesel Prices: Amid the ongoing uncertainties and volatile crude oil prices, the rates of petrol and diesel are unlikely to increase in India, Government sources told Business Today. The central government is keeping a close eye on the global oil market, with crude prices expected to remain uncertain until the US midterm elections. Crude prices are likely to remain volatile until the midterm elections in the United States. The government is also monitoring the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, as keeping fuel supplies moving through the key shipping route remains a priority.

India May Support Oil Firms To Shield Consumers From Higher Crude Costs

The central government is also using diplomatic channels so that the movement of crude oil through the region, specially from the Strait, continues. It is also providing financial support to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) so that they do not pass the burden of higher international crude costs to consumers.

It is to be noted that following the US-Iran war, which started in February this year, energy security has become a priority for the government. It is also looking at options to diversify crude oil supplies, reducing the dependency on Middle Eastern countries. India imports major amount of crude oil from Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Graphical Representation

Petrol, Diesel Prices Stable Despite Global Crude Oil Market Uncertainty

The ministries concerned are keeping an eye on the global situation as tensions around the Hormuz continue to affect the global energy markets.

No Petrol And Diesel Price Hike

Good news for the people is that the government is not going to hike the prices of petrol or diesel despite high crude prices. The government is focused on managing global oil price changes while keeping domestic fuel supplies stable.

However, the situation remains volatile and future fuel prices will depend on global crude prices, supply conditions and other factors affecting oil prices in the coming weeks.

Notably, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in India even as Brent Crude traded around USD99 a barrel on September 23.