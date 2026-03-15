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Petrol, diesel prices today, 15 March: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru amid rising crude oil volatility

Petrol, diesel prices today, 15 March: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru amid rising crude oil volatility

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across major Indian cities on March 15 despite global oil volatility and Middle East tensions, keeping fuel rates stable for consumers for now.

Petrol-Diesel Price List

Petrol and diesel prices in India did not change on Sunday (March 15). Fuel prices have gone unchanged in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai for the second consecutive day. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged despite increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Crude oil prices have been swinging wildly in international markets over the past few days due to geopolitical tensions between the US and Middle Eastern nations. However, retail petrol prices have largely remained unchanged in recent weeks bringing some respite to Indian households.

Petrol-Diesel Price List in Metro Cities

The following petrol prices were collected from the official notification on March 15.

Fuel Prices in New Delhi:

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Petrol ₹94.77 per litre

Diesel ₹87.67 per litre

Fuel Prices in Mumbai:

Petrol ₹103.50 per litre

Diesel ₹90.03 per litre

Fuel Prices in Chennai:

Petrol ₹100.80 per litre

Diesel ₹92.39 per litre

Fuel Prices in Kolkata:

Petrol ₹105.41 per litre

Diesel ₹92.02 per litre

Fuel Prices in Bengaluru:

Petrol Rs 102.9 per litre

Diesel Rs 90.9 per litre

Petrol is still priced the highest in Mumbai among metros cities whereas Delhi has some of the cheapest petrol prices across the country.

Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged over the weekend due to a lull in oil price movements in international markets. Fuel prices are updated by OMCs every day at 6 AM based on dynamic fuel pricing.

Also read: Is Modi government planning to hike petrol, diesel prices amid Middle East crisis? Here’s what we know

Why Fuel Prices Are Being Closely Monitored

US-Iran tensions are triggering crude oil price movements in global markets. Investors are worried that any further escalation in tensions could lead to supply disruptions through strategic routes like the Strait of Hormuz. Around 20% of global crude oil passes through the Strait before reaching markets across Asia, Europe and the rest of the world. This makes crude oil extremely vulnerable to disruptions due to geopolitical tensions.

Hence, crude oil prices are highly susceptible to supply-side concerns at the moment, even more so than the coronavirus outbreak. If geopolitical tensions escalate further, crude oil prices could rise further increasing petrol and diesel prices down the line.

Benchmark crude oil prices such as Brent have been extremely volatile amidst the geopolitical crisis. Brent crude futures rose by nearly $4 a barrel on Thursday, further fuelling concerns over crude prices.

Oil imports in India

India imports most of the crude oil it refines into petrol and diesel. Hence, rising crude prices will have an impact on petrol prices sooner or later if crude prices continue to rise.

Will Petrol Prices Remain Stable?

India might avoid a petrol price hike for now but analysts are concerned that oil companies might revise rates upwards if crude oil prices remain elevated.

Indian oil companies like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) tend to follow international crude oil trends when revising petrol prices.

Hence, investors, businesses, and consumers are watching global crude oil prices closely for any signs of change in the coming weeks.

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