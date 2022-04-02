New Delhi: The oil marketing companies(OMCs) on Saturday hiked the fuel prices after keeping it unchanged on Friday. The OMCs increased the price of petrol by 80 paise in Delhi while diesel prices were increased by 80 paise. In Delhi, a litre of petrol will cost now Rs. 102.61 and a litre of diesel will be sold at Rs. 93.87.Also Read - Fuel Price Hike: By How Much Might Petrol And Diesel Price Increase Further? Know Here

In Chennai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 108.21 and Rs 108.21 (increased by 76 paise) and in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 112.19 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 97.02 (increased by 80 paise). Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Nearly A Rupee, Total Increase Now Stands At Rs 5.60; Check Latest Rates Here

In Bengaluru, the price of one litre of petrol is ₹108.14and one litre of diesel is sold at ₹92.05. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, one litre of petrol is sold at ₹115.09 and one litre of diesel at ₹98.28. Also Read - Fuel Price Hike: Petrol, Diesel Costs Set To Soar Again Today | Check Latest Rates Here