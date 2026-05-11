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Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other major cities

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other major cities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Hyderabad on Sunday has once again fuelled speculation about a possible increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Govt revises export duties on diesel, ATF from May 1; keeps excise duty on petrol unchanged(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Amid speculations of a hike in fuel and LPG gas cylinder prices post Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hyderabad speech on Sunday has once again sparked speculation over a possible revision in petrol and diesel rates. The reason behind the growing chatter around a possible fuel price hike is the continuously rising global crude prices, which crossed the USD 104 per barrel mark on Monday. The crude prices breached the mark after United States President Donald Trump’s recent statement on Iran’s latest proposal.

Als0 Read: Will government increase petrol and diesel prices in view of rising cost of crude oil?

However, the Indian government has repeatedly rubbished reports of possible revisions in petrol and diesel rates. On Sunday, PM Modi, while addressing people in Hyderabad, urged people to use petrol and diesel with ‘great restraint’ amid the West Asia crisis. His speech has once again fuelled speculation.

Amid growing concerns over India’s oil import costs and foreign exchange reserves, here’s a city-wise list of petrol, diesel prices across major cities on Monday.

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City Petrol Price (per litre) Change New Delhi Rs 94.77 0 Kolkata Rs 105.45 0.04 Mumbai Rs 103.50 -0.04 Chennai Rs 100.95 0.15 Gurgaon Rs 95.30 -0.13 Noida Rs 95.05 0.31 Bangalore Rs 102.92 0 Bhubaneswar Rs 101.16 0.22 Chandigarh Rs 94.30 0 Hyderabad Rs 107.46 0 Jaipur Rs 105.03 -0.1 Lucknow Rs 94.69 0.16 Patna Rs 105.23 -0.51 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 107.48 0

During his speech, the Prime Minister urged countrymen to cut back on edible oil consumption and restrict nonessential gold purchases till next year.

As India depends heavily on imports of edible oils and gold, even a small change in consumer spending could help reduce pressure on the country’s current account balance.

Also Read: ‘Use petrol, diesel with restraint, avoid gold purchase’: PM Modi warns people amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

City Diesel Price (per litre) Change New Delhi Rs 87.67 0 Kolkata Rs 92.02 0 Mumbai Rs 90.03 0 Chennai Rs 92.49 0.1 Gurgaon Rs 87.77 -0.12 Noida Rs 88.19 0.38 Bangalore Rs 90.99 0 Bhubaneswar Rs 92.74 0.22 Chandigarh Rs 82.45 0 Hyderabad Rs 95.70 0 Jaipur Rs 90.49 -0.08 Lucknow Rs 87.81 0.19 Patna Rs 91.49 -0.48 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 96.48 0

PM Narendra Modi, on Sunday, requested people to curb petrol and diesel consumption and use public transport such as metros, buses etc. He also encouraged people to opt for car-pooling and shift freight movement to railways.

The PM also urged people to switch to electric vehicles, calling for the revival of a few COVID-19-era efficiency measures, which include work-from-home, virtual meetings and online conferences.

City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Change Commercial LPG (19 Kg) Change New Delhi Rs 913.00 0 Rs 3,071.50 993 Kolkata Rs 939.00 0 Rs 3,202.00 994 Mumbai Rs 912.50 0 Rs 3,024.00 993 Chennai Rs 928.50 0 Rs 3,237.00 990.5 Gurgaon Rs 921.50 0 Rs 3,088.00 993 Noida Rs 910.50 0 Rs 3,071.50 993 Bangalore Rs 915.50 0 Rs 3,152.00 991 Bhubaneswar Rs 939.00 0 Rs 3,238.00 993.5 Chandigarh Rs 922.50 0 Rs 3,092.50 993 Hyderabad Rs 965.00 0 Rs 3,315.00 994 Jaipur Rs 916.50 0 Rs 3,099.00 993 Lucknow Rs 950.50 0 Rs 3,194.00 993 Patna Rs 1,002.50 0 Rs 3,346.50 993.5 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 922.00 0 Rs 3,106.00 993

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