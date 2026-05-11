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Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other major cities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Hyderabad on Sunday has once again fuelled speculation about a possible increase in petrol and diesel prices.
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Amid speculations of a hike in fuel and LPG gas cylinder prices post Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hyderabad speech on Sunday has once again sparked speculation over a possible revision in petrol and diesel rates. The reason behind the growing chatter around a possible fuel price hike is the continuously rising global crude prices, which crossed the USD 104 per barrel mark on Monday. The crude prices breached the mark after United States President Donald Trump’s recent statement on Iran’s latest proposal.
Als0 Read: Will government increase petrol and diesel prices in view of rising cost of crude oil?
However, the Indian government has repeatedly rubbished reports of possible revisions in petrol and diesel rates. On Sunday, PM Modi, while addressing people in Hyderabad, urged people to use petrol and diesel with ‘great restraint’ amid the West Asia crisis. His speech has once again fuelled speculation.
Amid growing concerns over India’s oil import costs and foreign exchange reserves, here’s a city-wise list of petrol, diesel prices across major cities on Monday.
|City
|Petrol Price (per litre)
|Change
|New Delhi
|Rs 94.77
|0
|Kolkata
|Rs 105.45
|0.04
|Mumbai
|Rs 103.50
|-0.04
|Chennai
|Rs 100.95
|0.15
|Gurgaon
|Rs 95.30
|-0.13
|Noida
|Rs 95.05
|0.31
|Bangalore
|Rs 102.92
|0
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 101.16
|0.22
|Chandigarh
|Rs 94.30
|0
|Hyderabad
|Rs 107.46
|0
|Jaipur
|Rs 105.03
|-0.1
|Lucknow
|Rs 94.69
|0.16
|Patna
|Rs 105.23
|-0.51
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 107.48
|0
During his speech, the Prime Minister urged countrymen to cut back on edible oil consumption and restrict nonessential gold purchases till next year.
As India depends heavily on imports of edible oils and gold, even a small change in consumer spending could help reduce pressure on the country’s current account balance.
Also Read: ‘Use petrol, diesel with restraint, avoid gold purchase’: PM Modi warns people amid ongoing tensions in West Asia
|City
|Diesel Price (per litre)
|Change
|New Delhi
|Rs 87.67
|0
|Kolkata
|Rs 92.02
|0
|Mumbai
|Rs 90.03
|0
|Chennai
|Rs 92.49
|0.1
|Gurgaon
|Rs 87.77
|-0.12
|Noida
|Rs 88.19
|0.38
|Bangalore
|Rs 90.99
|0
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 92.74
|0.22
|Chandigarh
|Rs 82.45
|0
|Hyderabad
|Rs 95.70
|0
|Jaipur
|Rs 90.49
|-0.08
|Lucknow
|Rs 87.81
|0.19
|Patna
|Rs 91.49
|-0.48
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 96.48
|0
PM Narendra Modi, on Sunday, requested people to curb petrol and diesel consumption and use public transport such as metros, buses etc. He also encouraged people to opt for car-pooling and shift freight movement to railways.
The PM also urged people to switch to electric vehicles, calling for the revival of a few COVID-19-era efficiency measures, which include work-from-home, virtual meetings and online conferences.
|City
|Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg)
|Change
|Commercial LPG (19 Kg)
|Change
|New Delhi
|Rs 913.00
|0
|Rs 3,071.50
|993
|Kolkata
|Rs 939.00
|0
|Rs 3,202.00
|994
|Mumbai
|Rs 912.50
|0
|Rs 3,024.00
|993
|Chennai
|Rs 928.50
|0
|Rs 3,237.00
|990.5
|Gurgaon
|Rs 921.50
|0
|Rs 3,088.00
|993
|Noida
|Rs 910.50
|0
|Rs 3,071.50
|993
|Bangalore
|Rs 915.50
|0
|Rs 3,152.00
|991
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 939.00
|0
|Rs 3,238.00
|993.5
|Chandigarh
|Rs 922.50
|0
|Rs 3,092.50
|993
|Hyderabad
|Rs 965.00
|0
|Rs 3,315.00
|994
|Jaipur
|Rs 916.50
|0
|Rs 3,099.00
|993
|Lucknow
|Rs 950.50
|0
|Rs 3,194.00
|993
|Patna
|Rs 1,002.50
|0
|Rs 3,346.50
|993.5
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 922.00
|0
|Rs 3,106.00
|993
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