New Delhi: Continuing its northward rally, fuel prices rose for the twelfth consecutive day across the country with the global oil market remaining stable but firm. While petrol saw an increase of 39 paise, diesel prices were hiked by 37 paise in the national capital. Following this, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 90.58 per litre and Rs 80.97 per litre, in Delhi. Notably, fuel prices are witnessing a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter's pocket.

Earlier on Friday, petrol breached Rs 90 a litre-mark in Delhi after oil marketing companies raised the pump price of petrol by 31 paise and diesel by another 33 paise per litre in the city. The retail price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark in several states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. These states also have one of the highest levels of local levies on petroleum products in the country.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol is at an all-time high as it touched the Rs 97 per litre mark after a hike of 38 paise. The diesel was priced at Rs 87.06 per litre following an increase of 39 paise.