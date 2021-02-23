Petrol, Diesel Prices: The prices of petrol and diesel saw a marginal hike on Monday. While petrol was hiked by 25 paise in Delhi, diesel’s per litre price saw an increase of 35 paise today. Following the increase, the price of petrol in the national capital currently stands at Rs 90.83 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 81.32. Till now, the pump prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by about Rs 4.63 a litre and Rs 4.84 paise per litre respectively in Delhi this month. Also Read - Major Relief on Petrol, Diesel: These 4 States Cut Taxes as Fuel Prices Rise | Know Rates in Your City

In Mumbai, the price of petrol crossed Rs 97 per litre mark after a hike of 34 paise, while diesel rates were increased by 38 paise to Rs 88.44 per litre. Mumbaikars have to pay Rs 97.34 for a litre of petrol.

Check Rates in major cities here:

CITY PETROL PRICE TODAY DIESEL PRICE TODAY New Delhi ₹ 90.83 ₹ 81.32 Kolkata ₹ 91.12 ₹ 84.20 Mumbai ₹ 97.34 ₹ 88.44 Chennai ₹ 92.90 ₹ 86.31 Gurgaon ₹ 88.54 ₹ 81.55 Noida ₹ 88.92 ₹ 81.41 Bangalore ₹ 93.61 ₹ 85.84

Earlier on Monday, 4 states have introduced tax relaxation on petrol and diesel prices. These states include – West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam, and Meghalaya.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan reduced the VAT on fuel from 38 per cent to 36 per cent. Notably, petrol prices continue to breach Rs 100-mark in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts of Rajasthan.

The West Bengal government announced a reduction of tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel in the state. Poll-bound Assam also reduced tax on petrol and diesel price, dropping fuel rates by Rs 5 per litre.

Meghalaya government, on the other hand, introduced the biggest relief on petrol and diesel price of Rs 7.4 and Rs 7.1 per litre respectively. Meghalaya reduced VAT on fuel to 20 per cent from 31.62 per cent.