New Delhi: The petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the third straight day on Friday, as oil marketing companies kept the rates at pause. In Delhi, petrol and diesel were retailing at Rs Rs 90.93 per litre and Rs 81.32 per litre today. However, Mumbaikars have to pay Rs 97.34 per litre for petrol and Rs 88.44 per litre for diesel. Since February 9, petrol and diesel prices have been rising continuously. During this phase of price rise (In the last 12 days since February 9), the price has gone up by Rs 4.63 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 4.84 a litre in Delhi. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today 26 February LIVE: Over 8 Crore Traders Protest Against E-Way Bill, Petrol, Diesel Price Hike, Commercial Markets to Remain Shut

Name of City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs 90.93 Rs 81.32 Mumbai Rs 97.34 Rs 88.44 Chennai Rs 92.90 Rs 86.31 Kolkata Rs 91.12 Rs 84.20

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said there is a need for coordinated action between the centre and state governments to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel prices. There is a need for coordinated action between the centre and states because there are inherent taxes levied by both, the Governor said adding that calibrated reduction of taxes was important. He was speaking at an event organised by the Bombay Chamber of Commerce.

No Proposal to Reduce Tax on Petrol and Diesel

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh asserted that there is no proposal to reduce tax on petrol and diesel as revenue is needed to ensure the betterment of health services and other development works due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Replying to a question by Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, Narendra Verma during the question hour in the state Assembly on Thursday, state minister Satish Mahana said, “There is no proposal under consideration to reduce tax on petrol and diesel in view of the resources and financial requirements for improving health facilities and other developmental works keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He further said, “At present, consumers in Uttar Pradesh are getting diesel at a lower price than the states of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Punjab and Uttarakhand.”

He added that petrol also is available at lower prices in Uttar Pradesh as compared to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Orissa, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.